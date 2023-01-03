Stream of the Day
CES: Robot arm brings AI to education
The AI-powered arm showcased at CES gives the most precise results in a variety of tasks.
An AI-powered robotic arm called Heunit, on display at the CES tech expo in Las Vegas this week, aims to become part of the workforce. It can assist in chores like sorting materials, 3D printing, laser work, drawing, and writing.
“Heunit is the only assistant you will ever need,” claims its manufacturer, Supernova.
It has four main skills, aside from being a basic robotic arm, and each comes with a switchable tool: 3D printing, laser engraving, suction tool, and creative tool. It is also fitted with a responsive.
Supernova provided the following details of its tools:
3D printing
This robotic arm is equipped with a 3D printer module with an auto-levelling function. It comes with a 40W heater, dual cooling system, and can use PLA, ABS, and TPU filaments.
Laser engraving
It is equipped with a high-power laser (2500 mW) with an automatic cooling system.
It can also cut various materials, aside from being able to engrave. It can work on the following materials:
- MDF
- Balsa
- Paper
- Wood
- Fabric
- Leather
- Plywood
- Foam paper
- Anodized Aluminum.
Suction
The robotic arm has a built-in suction pump. With its AI camera system, it can identify objects, differ them from one another, and sort them into groups. It can rotate 180 degrees because of its built-in servo monitor.
Pen holder
Heunit can design a plan or make a drawing.This robotic arm has an attachable pen holder module. Place a pencil or a coloured pen in, input the task, and it will take it from there.
Creator module
It provides user customising modules. You can design modules like a holder for stirring, a cell phone holder, or even a cup holder for your coffee. As mentioned many times in this article, It is the perfect assistant; it can hold your coffee for you.
Auto Tool Change and Easy Tool Replacement
Replacing one tool module to another can be done in two ways: manually or automatically. The modules are not screwed in. The arm makes use of electromagnets to attach and detach the modules. You can do it yourself or you can program the arm to change it for you.
With its auto tool change, this robotic arm can take on the workload of 2 -3 normal robot arms. Just place the modules nearby.
Specs
Robot arm
- Power supply: 100V – 240 V, 50/60 HZ
- Power in: DC 24V
- Communication: USB/ UART/WIFI/BLUETOOTH
- OS: Windows, macOS, Chromebook
- Precision: 0.1 mm
- Speed: 500 mm/s Max
- Axis: 4
- Payload: 750g max
- Reach: 390 mm (without module)
AI Camera
- Processor: Kendryte K210, 400 Mhz 64-bit Dual-Core (RISC-v)
- Image sensor: 2.0 megapixel
- Display: 2.4-inch touch display
- Communication: 1 programmable button
- Button: 1 reset button
- Port: USB-C, UART * 2, MicroSD, USB.UART
- Power in: DC 5V
Laser
- Power: 2500 mW
- Max cutting depth: 8mm
- Working range: R425 mm x 220°
3D Printer
- Hot-end Power: 40W
Build Volume:
- Basic mode: 150 x 150 x 200 mm
- Pro mode: R425 mm x 220°
Resolution: 0.1 mm
Suction
- Rotation angle: 180 degrees
- Cup size: 5mm, 10mm, 15 mm
Pen holder
Pen diameter: any pens under 15 mm in diameter
Creator module
Connecting module: M3 bolt hole 4
Port: UART/24V/5V
To control all of the amazing functions of the arm, you can use block coding, python, Arduino C++, and G-code. It can also be easily connected with Arduino or Raspberry Pi through UART communication.
Heunit supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. You can create IoT functions through the web or control the device via Bluetooth.