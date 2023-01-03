CES: Robot arm brings AI to education

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The AI-powered arm showcased at CES gives the most precise results in a variety of tasks.

An AI-powered robotic arm called Heunit, on display at the CES tech expo in Las Vegas this week, aims to become part of the workforce. It can assist in chores like sorting materials, 3D printing, laser work, drawing, and writing.

“Heunit is the only assistant you will ever need,” claims its manufacturer, Supernova.

It has four main skills, aside from being a basic robotic arm, and each comes with a switchable tool: 3D printing, laser engraving, suction tool, and creative tool. It is also fitted with a responsive.

Supernova provided the following details of its tools:

3D printing

This robotic arm is equipped with a 3D printer module with an auto-levelling function. It comes with a 40W heater, dual cooling system, and can use PLA, ABS, and TPU filaments.

Laser engraving

It is equipped with a high-power laser (2500 mW) with an automatic cooling system.

It can also cut various materials, aside from being able to engrave. It can work on the following materials:

MDF

Balsa

Paper

Wood

Fabric

Leather

Plywood

Foam paper

Anodized Aluminum.

Suction

The robotic arm has a built-in suction pump. With its AI camera system, it can identify objects, differ them from one another, and sort them into groups. It can rotate 180 degrees because of its built-in servo monitor.

Pen holder

Heunit can design a plan or make a drawing.This robotic arm has an attachable pen holder module. Place a pencil or a coloured pen in, input the task, and it will take it from there.

Creator module

It provides user customising modules. You can design modules like a holder for stirring, a cell phone holder, or even a cup holder for your coffee. As mentioned many times in this article, It is the perfect assistant; it can hold your coffee for you.

Auto Tool Change and Easy Tool Replacement

Replacing one tool module to another can be done in two ways: manually or automatically. The modules are not screwed in. The arm makes use of electromagnets to attach and detach the modules. You can do it yourself or you can program the arm to change it for you.

With its auto tool change, this robotic arm can take on the workload of 2 -3 normal robot arms. Just place the modules nearby.

Specs

Robot arm

Power supply: 100V – 240 V, 50/60 HZ

Power in: DC 24V

Communication: USB/ UART/WIFI/BLUETOOTH

OS: Windows, macOS, Chromebook

Precision: 0.1 mm

Speed: 500 mm/s Max

Axis: 4

Payload: 750g max

Reach: 390 mm (without module)

AI Camera

Processor: Kendryte K210, 400 Mhz 64-bit Dual-Core (RISC-v)

Image sensor: 2.0 megapixel

Display: 2.4-inch touch display

Communication: 1 programmable button

Button: 1 reset button

Port: USB-C, UART * 2, MicroSD, USB.UART

Power in: DC 5V

Laser

Power: 2500 mW

Max cutting depth: 8mm

Working range: R425 mm x 220°

3D Printer

Hot-end Power: 40W

Build Volume:

Basic mode: 150 x 150 x 200 mm

Pro mode: R425 mm x 220°

Resolution: 0.1 mm

Suction

Rotation angle: 180 degrees

Cup size: 5mm, 10mm, 15 mm

Pen holder

Pen diameter: any pens under 15 mm in diameter

Creator module

Connecting module: M3 bolt hole 4

Port: UART/24V/5V

To control all of the amazing functions of the arm, you can use block coding, python, Arduino C++, and G-code. It can also be easily connected with Arduino or Raspberry Pi through UART communication.

Heunit supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. You can create IoT functions through the web or control the device via Bluetooth.