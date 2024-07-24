Razer tees off in ‘House of Golf 2’

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The upcoming minigolf arcade game features over 100 courses, a variety of golf ball skins – and an iconic gaming brand.

House of Golf 2 is an upcoming minigolf arcade game with over 100 courses consisting of different obstacles, traps, and hazards. It is created by fans of minigolf and crazy golf, and inspired by games such as Micro Machines. In a collaboration with Razer, a leading gaming technology company, several integrated elements of the brand will be introduced, including a Razer golf ball skin which resembles one of the brand’s gaming mice.

Other elements include:

Razer Chroma: Razer Chroma RGB is a visualisation effect and brings a variety of colour from House of Golf 2’s environments to gamers’ own home and device setup with synchronisation in the world’s largest lighting ecosystem for gaming devices.

Razer Axon: Razer Axon brings together various dynamic wallpapers to gamers, allowing users to sync their Razer Chroma enabled devices. Users can receive new dynamic and static wallpapers, which would synchronise with the game to turn your device and gaming environment into a house of golf.

Razer Cortex: Razer Cortex is the brand’s game booster, which automatically streamlines the PC’s performance. Paid to Play users of Cortex will be able to play House of Golf 2 with Razer Silver reward currency.

Developed and published by Starlight Games, House of Golf 2 has rescheduled its release date to 16 August 2024. Made with Unreal 5, it will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam and Epic Games Store on 16 August 2024.

“House of Golf 2 is a labour of love and we’ve chosen to push back the release of the game across all platforms to ensure that the game is available for all to enjoy and have an entertaining experience,” said Gary Nichols, founder of Starlight Games. “The slight delay of release allows us to implement a final few tweaks and additions to the development of House of Golf 2, and players be able to put their putting skills to the test across many challenging yet wild courses.”