Monk solves his last case

The follow-up movie to the acclaimed comedy series Monk brings back the original cast for a final mystery.

Monk paved the way for crime-solving dramas featuring unconventional protagonists and influenced discussions about mental health representation on television. The film is now streaming on Showmax.

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie is set twelve years after the series finale, during the Covid-19 pandemic—a particularly challenging time for the germophobic protagonist.

The story continues the adventures of the brilliant detective Adrian Monk, who faces a personal case involving his stepdaughter Molly, a journalist preparing for her wedding. The main cast returns, including Tony Shalhoub as Monk, Traylor Howard as Natalie Teeger, Jason Gray-Stanford as Randy Disher, Melora Hardin as Trudy Monk, and Hector Elizondo as Dr. Bell.

In the original series, Monk, a detective with obsessive-compulsive disorder, solved numerous crimes while battling his own mental health challenges. The show stood out for its sensitive and authentic portrayal of his condition, helping to reduce stereotypes about mental illness.

Monk’s eccentricities—such as his fear of germs, heights, and ladybugs—were both humorous and endearing, making him a unique and relatable character. His unconventional approach to solving mysteries set the show apart from other detective series.

The series won eight Emmy Awards, one Golden Globe Award, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards. Its two-part series finale, which aired in 2009, attracted 9.4-million viewers, making it the most-watched scripted cable television drama at the time, a record later surpassed by The Walking Dead.