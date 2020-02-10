Featured
Mobile World Congress in crisis
As Amazon joins a growing list of exhibitors pulling out, a 14-day “quarantine” of attendees from China has thrown the world’s biggest mobile event into disarray, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK
It started with the withdrawal of big names like LG Electronics, Ericsson and ZTE from the world’s biggest launchpad for mobile technologies, due to fears of the coronavirus spreading.
Now, the organisers of Mobile World Congress have announced that all travellers who have been in China will need to demonstrate proof they have been outside of China 14 days prior to the event, which runs from 24 to 27 February, with media events occurring from the 23rd. That means no one from that country who has not yet left its shores will be allowed to attend – instantly reducing the visitor count by more than 5,000.
However, the knock-on effect of the ban will become apparent this week, when it is likely that other exhibitors will cancel, too. Already, a major sponsor of the event, graphics chip-maker Nvidia, has added its name to the cancellations. It was the first American company to withdraw, followed by Amazon, which announced yesterday it will no longer attend.
Three of the world’s biggest handset manufacturers, Samsung, Huawei and Xiaomi, have scaled back on their activities at the event.
With many executives unlikely to be able to attend, the participation of most Chinese companies is in the balance.
The GSMA issued a statement yesterday in an attempt to allay fears, announcing, among other:
- All travellers from the Hubai province, the epicenter of the Coronavirus outbreak, will not be permitted access to the event, covering MWC Barcelona and its side events, Four Years From Now (4YFN), xside and YoMo;
- All travellers who have been in China will need to demonstrate proof they have been outside of China 14 days prior to the event (passport stamp, health certificate);
- Temperature screening will be implemented;
- Attendees will need to self-certify they have not been in contact with anyone infected.
John Hoffman, CEO of GSMA Ltd, said in his statement: “I know that the Coronavirus has created disruption, in particular for exhibitors and attendees from around the world, including the 5-6,000 (5-6%) who have historically attended from China. Our sympathy goes to all those affected. We are grateful for the preventative measures our Chinese exhibitors have put in place, notably ZTE and Huawei.”
He confirmed, however, that the GSMA was moving ahead as planned and would host MWC Barcelona from 24 to 27 February 2020.
“While the GSMA confirm some large exhibitors have decided not to come to the show this year with others still contemplating next steps, we remain more than 2,800 exhibitors strong,” he said.
He acknowledged that the situation could change.
“While further planning is underway, we will continue to monitor the situation and will adapt our plans according to developments and advice we receive,” he said. “We are contending with a constantly evolving situation, that will require fast adaptability.”
At a press conference on Friday, 7 February, Spanish health minister Alba Vergés confirmed that the region of Catalonia, of which Barcelona is capital, was not a public health risk zone.

Oracle builds up data centre momentum as it gears for SA
Oracle this month opened five new cloud regions as it builds out a data centre strategy that will include South Africa, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK
Oracle this month opened five new cloud regions, bringing data centres to Saudi Arabia (Jeddah), Australia (Melbourne), Japan (Osaka), Canada (Montreal), and The Netherlands (Amsterdam), as it builds out a data centre strategy that will include South Africa,
“All of them are open for business and available in the Oracle Cloud Console,” wrote Andrew Reichman, director of product management of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, on the company blog. “We’ve already opened 10 cloud regions in the last six months, and with these five new regions, we now have Oracle’s Generation 2 Cloud available in 21 fully independent locations. We’re well on our way to having 36 cloud regions available by the end of 2020.”
One of these will be in South Africa. Larry Ellison, founder and chief technology officer of Oracle, revealed last September during Oracle Open World that South Africa would be part of a global offensive to take on Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the data centre market.
In his keynote address at the event, he said that Oracle would have more cloud regions than AWS in the following 12 months. He presented a map of the new regions, revealing that South Africa would be the first country in Africa with an Oracle data centre.
AWS announced in 2018 that it would open two data centres in Cape Town in t2020. This followed Microsoft opening Azure data centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town in March last year. The giant facilities are known as hyperscale data centres, and are central to businesses and governments operating more efficiently and cost-effectively via cloud computing.
Each “cloud region” represents investments of billions of rands in infrastructure.
Oracle had opened 16 cloud regions globally at the time, representing a massive expansion in the prior 12 months. The new regions were scheduled to include the USA, Brazil, UK, European Union, India, South Korea, Singapore, Israel, South Africa, Chile and the United Arab Emirates.
Richard Smith, Oracle senior vice president for the UK, Europe, Middle East And Africa, said at the time: “South Africa is part of our global commitment to deliver a cloud region every 23 days and is part of our broader strategy for the African continent to give customers the world’s first fully autonomous cloud. South African customers have long been at the cutting edge in deploying our technology to deliver business transformation.”
Customers in this country will now have access to all Oracle Cloud Infrastructure services, including Oracle Autonomous Database and Oracle Fusion Applications.
Don Johnson, executive vice president of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, said: “Enterprise customers worldwide require geographically distributed regions for true business continuity, disaster protection and regional compliance requirements. Multiple availability domains within a region will not address this issue.”
Johnson implied it was also likely to launch a second region in South Africa.
“Unlike other cloud providers, Oracle is committed to offer a second region for disaster recovery in every country where we launch Oracle Cloud Infrastructure services, a strategy that’s aligned with our customers’ needs.”
(Click here to read more about Oracle’s dual-region strategy)
Reichman confirmed in his blog this month that Oracle was adding second sites in countries to meet customer requirements.
“Customers have told us that to run critical systems of record in the cloud, they need to run workloads across fully independent cloud regions for disaster recovery purposes,” he wrote. “They also told us that those multiple sites must be in the same country to meet data residency requirements. To that end, four of these new regions — Osaka, Melbourne, Montreal, and Amsterdam — give customers a second site within the same country. The fifth region, in Saudi Arabia, will be joined by a second region later this year.
“Oracle plans to put a minimum of two regions in almost every country where we operate, and these new regions mark a big step toward this goal. The United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, India, and Brazil will also have two regions live by the end of 2020.”
Reichman spelled out the impact of these rapid launches worldwide:
“Japan has some of the fastest adoption patterns of any new Oracle Cloud region, with all 10 of the largest Japanese companies today using Oracle Cloud. The availability of a second region in Osaka will make it easier for customers to deploy critical systems of record in an optimised cloud, without being forced to store their data outside of Japan.
“We’re similarly delighted to be serving the larger Middle East region, where 87% of the top companies by revenue use Oracle, and 54% already use Oracle Cloud. The first region, in Jeddah, will be followed this year by a second region in Saudi Arabia, as well as two regions in UAE. These represent Oracle’s first forays into the Gulf with Generation 2 Cloud regions, a part of the world that’s been underserved by other cloud vendors. Oracle is the first public cloud vendor with a region in Saudi Arabia.
“Melbourne represents the second Oracle Cloud region in Australia. We’ve seen significant adoption since the first region went live in Sydney in August 2019. Today, all 10 of the top enterprises in Australia use Oracle Cloud, and we expect that the in-country resiliency options provided by this second region will deepen our relationships with that business community. Given the long distances between Australia and its nearest neighbors, the second region there will solve for compliance and for the latency penalty associated with moving data long distances.
“Our Toronto region went live in January 2019. It represented the first region in the expansion plan that is taking Oracle Cloud worldwide. Since then, we’ve seen some of the biggest names in the Canadian economy take advantage of the performance, reliability, and scale of Oracle’s Generation 2 Cloud platform to power their systems of record. We’re delighted to give Canada a second region, which will let organisations build disaster-resilient solutions that meet the stringent data residency requirements in Canada. We’re excited to see added momentum from the second region that’s now available in Montreal.
“Finally, our Amsterdam region represents our fourth independent region in Europe. We currently offer two regions in the UK, one for commercial use and one for government, as well as a commercial region in Zurich. In the EU, we now have a pair of regions, in Amsterdam and Frankfurt, that give European companies and multinational organisations options to conduct business effectively while navigating the compliance hurdles that guide their day-to-day operations.”
The phishing you fall for
KnowBe4 has released Q4 2019 top-clicked phishing report
More than a third of people taking part in simulated phishing tests fell for it when they received an urgent message to check a password immediately. KnowBe4, a security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, reported in its Q4 2019 top-clicked phishing report that 39% of users fell for this kind of message.
KnowBe4’s top-clicked social media email subjects reveal that LinkedIn messages are the most popular, at 55%, followed by Facebook, at 28%.
“With more end users becoming security-minded, it’s easy to see how they fall for phishing scams related to changing or checking their passwords,” said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO of KnowBe4. “They should be especially cautious if an email seems too good to be true, such as a giveaway. As identifying phishing attacks from legitimate emails becomes trickier, it’s more important than ever to look for the red flags and think before you click.”
In Q4 2019, KnowBe4 examined tens of thousands of email subject lines from simulated phishing tests. The organisation also reviewed “in-the-wild” email subject lines that show actual emails users received and reported to their IT departments as suspicious. They reported the following results:
Top 10 General Email Subjects
- Change of Password Required Immediately 26%
- Microsoft/Office 365: De-activation of Email in Process 14%
- Password Check Required Immediately 13%
- HR: Employees Raises 8%
- Dropbox: Document Shared With You 8%
- IT: Scheduled Server Maintenance – No Internet Access 7%
- Office 365: Change Your Password Immediately 6%
- Avertissement des RH au sujet de l’usage des ordinateurs personnels 6%
- Airbnb: New device login 6%
- Slack: Password Reset for Account 6%
*Capitalization and spelling are as they were in the phishing test subject line.
**Email subject lines are a combination of both simulated phishing templates created by KnowBe4 for clients, and custom tests designed by KnowBe4 customers.
When investigating ‘in-the-wild’ email subject lines, KnowBe4 found the most common throughout Q4 2019 included:
- SharePoint: Approaching SharePoint Site Storage Limit
- Microsoft: Anderson Hauck has shared a Whiteboard with you
- Office 365: Medium-severity alert: Unusual volume of file deletion
- FedEx: Correct address needed for your package delivery on [[current_date_0]]
- USPS: Your digital receipt is ready
- Twitter: Your Twitter account has been locked
- Google: Please Complete the Required Steps
- Cash App: Your Account Has Been Closed
- Coinbase: Important Please Resolve Error Now
- Would you mind taking a look at this invoice?
*Capitalization and spelling are as they were in the phishing test subject line.
**In-the-wild email subject lines represent actual emails users received and reported to their IT departments as suspicious. They are not simulated phishing test emails.
* For more information, visit www.knowbe4.com.