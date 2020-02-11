Featured
Students demo fibre on steroids
A team from Wits University in South Africa and HUST in China show that multi-dimensional quantum communications with twisted light is possible down fibre networks
A PhD student at Wits University, along with colleagues from Wits and Huazhang University of Science and Technology in Wuhan, China, have found a way to transfer data securely across optical fibre networks.
The team, led by Wits Professor Andrew Forbes, has demonstrated that multiple quantum patterns of twisted light can be transmitted across a conventional fibre link that, paradoxically, supports only one pattern. The research, published in Science Advances, opens up the way to securely transport data across fibre networks, using multiple dimensions of light. Combined with the qualities of entangled quantum light, this data transfer can also now be done in a highly secure manner, which was previously not possible.
“Our team showed that multiple patterns of light are accessible through conventional optical fibre that can only support a single pattern,” says Wits PhD student, Isaac Nape, one of the leading PhD students on the team. “We achieved this ‘quantum trick’ by engineering the entanglement of two photons. We sent the polarised photon down the fibre line and accessed many other patterns with the other photon.”
Entanglement is when a pair or group of particles (such as photons) interact in such a way that the quantum state of each of the particles cannot be described independently of the state of the others, even when the particles are separated by a large distance. In other words, qualities such as the handedness (like left or right) of the one entangled particle will directly affect its entangled counterpart.
In this case, the researchers manipulated the qualities of the photon on the inside of the fibre line, by changing the qualities of its entangled counterpart in free space.
“In essence, the research introduces the concept of communicating across legacy fibre networks with multi-dimensional entangled states, bringing together the benefits of existing quantum communication with polarised photons with that of high-dimension communication using patterns of light,” says Forbes.
In the last few decades, quantum entanglement has been extensively explored for a variety of quantum information protocols, notably making communication more secure through Quantum Key Distribution (QKD).
Using so-called “qubits” (2D quantum states) the information capacity is limited but it is easy to get such states across fibre links using polarisation as a degree of freedom for the encoding.
The spatial pattern of light is another degree of freedom that has the benefit of high-dimensional encoding. However, while you can use many patterns of light in communications, this requires custom fibre optical cable, so it is unsuitable to already existing networks.
“Our team found a new way to balance these two extremes, by combining polarisation qubits with high-dimensional spatial modes to create multi-dimensional hybrid quantum states,” says Nape.
“The trick was to twist the one photon in polarisation and twist the other in pattern, forming ‘spirally light’ that is entangled in two degrees of freedom,” says Forbes. “Since the polarisation entangled photon has only one pattern, it could be sent down the long-distance single-mode fibre, while the twisted light photon could be measured without the fibre, accessing multi-dimensional twisted patterns in the free-space. These twists carry orbital angular momentum (or spin), a promising candidate for encoding information.”
The team demonstrated transfer of multi-dimensional entanglement states over 250 m of single-mode fibre, showing that an infinite number of two-dimensional subspaces could be realised. Each subspace could be used for sending information, or multiplexing information to multiple receivers.
“A consequence of this new approach is that multiple patterns of light can be used in the fibre, but two at a time. It is a compromise because you can still get to “infinity” but by adding 2+2+2 … rather than in just one step,” says Forbes. Importantly, high-dimensional states are unsuitable for transmission over conventional fibre networks, whereas this new approach allows legacy networks to be used.
Financial phishing booms
On Safer Internet Day, it is revealed that financial phishing grew by almost 10% in the last quarter. How do you protect yourself?
The last quarter of the year is a fruitful time for cybercriminals, who prey on users rushing to get a good deal ahead of the holidays. Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the pre-Christmas shopping rush see growth not just in sales, but also in malicious activity.
Kaspersky researchers detected a 9.5% growth in financial phishing alone in the last quarter of 2019, with spam and scam activity also growing in numbers and variety. Ironically, the news comes as the world marks Safer Internet Day on 11 February.
With the holiday season over, analysis of the threat landscape during the period provides better understanding of changes in fraudulent activities. In 2019, the share of financial phishing continued to grow, surpassing over half (52.61%) of all phishing attempts in Q4.
Financial phishing dynamics in 2019
|2019
|Q3
|Q4
|Financial phishing total
|43.19%
|52.61%
|E-shop
|5.52%
|8.89%
|E-banks
|22.46%
|29.73%
|E-payments
|15.21%
|14.00%
Phishing remains an effective way of luring users into handing over their personal data and credit card credentials to cybercriminals. Popular brands are most often used as bait. One of the examples discovered by Kaspersky was a fake Amazon page, offering users Christmas promotions so criminals could steal their Amazon Prime credentials.
Such scams often prove effective. The analysis of phishing activity using the eBay and Alibaba brand-names as bait showed significant growth just before big shopping holidays. Just a few days before Black Friday sales, the number of users trying to access eBay phishing pages grew four-fold, reaching over 8,000 attempts daily. These high levels of visits were retained until mid-December, with an additional peak a week before Christmas. A similar pattern was seen with phishing versions of the Alibaba website.
The number of blocked attempts to visit phishing versions of eBay (right) and Alibaba (left) by Kaspersky users
Spam emails also showed slight growth in the holiday season, but a significant diversification in topics. Criminal schemes varied from promises of Christmas donations, to scams with attempts to steal cryptocurrency, or malicious emails sent to organisations as fake urgent Christmas orders.
Such holiday-related scams and spam emails are not exclusive to the Christmas season alone. Users in South East Asia also received typical ‘gift offers’, but instead tied to Lunar New Year.
“The holiday season is a time for impulse purchases and rash decisions. Pressure to get a good deal or buy presents can mean that users are distracted, making it easier for cybercriminals to take advantage of them. The hope of securing an amazing gift at a fantastic price, especially at this time of year, is a hard one to break. Criminals capitalise on that hope all year long, with the end of the year an especially fruitful time for them. Of course, this does not mean that anyone should abstain from shopping ahead of the holidays – users just need to pay extra attention to their credit card payments. It is possible that a subscription or a delayed charge for a present for friends or family could turn out to be fraudulent, as criminals often do not use stolen data straight away” – comments Tatyana Sidorina, security analyst.
Read the full holiday season spam and phishing report on Securelist.com.
To stay safe from spam and phishing, follow this simple advice:
- If you receive a link to a great offer via email, make sure to check the embedded hyperlink – sometimes it may differ from the visible one. If it does, access the deal page directly through the legitimate website
- Only make purchases through official marketplaces and pay attention to the web addresses if you are redirected to them from other landing pages. If they differ from the official retailer, consider checking the offer you were redirected to by looking for it on the official web page
- Use a security solution with behaviour-based anti-phishing technologies, such as Kaspersky Security Cloud or Kaspersky Total Security, which will notify you if you are trying to visit a phishing web page
- Never use the same password for several websites or services, because if one is stolen, all your accounts will be made vulnerable. To create strong, hack-proof passwords without having the struggle of remembering them, use password managers, such as Kaspersky Password Manager
It’s Safer Internet Day: prepare for unprepared customers
Organisations can no longer rely on their customers being cyber aware about malicious mails exploiting their brand, writes HEINO GEVERS, cybersecurity specialist at Mimecast
Over the past 12 months, South African public and private sector organisations have fallen victim to a range of sophisticated cyberattacks that have disrupted business operations and resulted in reputational damage, loss of productivity and finances.
Most organisations have to protect against a growing list of attacks including phishing, ransomware, impersonation fraud and insider threats. IT security teams are often overwhelmed and under-resourced, making it increasingly difficult to detect and defend against cyberattacks. That many end-users remain unaware of how to identify and stop incoming threats only adds fuel to the fire.
But beyond protecting their own organisations from these attacks, security leaders need to take an expanded view that protects their customers too. Especially as we mark Safer Internet Day (today, 11 February), organisations can no longer rely on their customers being cyber aware when it comes to malicious mails exploiting their brand.
In the past, service providers tended to pass the buck when their customers fell victim to a scam impersonating them. It was easy to blame the individual’s misfortune on their own poor cyber awareness. But as cyberattacks have become more sophisticated, the buck now stops with the brand.
Organisations are no longer excused from looking beyond their own security perimeter to protect customers and partners. It’s surprisingly easy for attackers to impersonate a brand on the internet. Even an unsophisticated attacker can register a domain similar to a well-known brand and draw customers, partners and the public to it. Because there’s an underlying level of trust in the brand they are impersonating, there is an elevated risk of customers clicking on a link that deploys malware to their device, or sharing personal information that is used later for financial gain.
Nine out of ten cyberattacks globally use email as the primary attack channel. Business email can be used to give criminals access to confidential information, gain control over an organisation’s IT assets and disrupt business operations.
We advise that organisations employ a cyber resilience strategy by implementing effective security controls to detect and protect against a cyberattack, advanced archiving and business continuity tools to ensure productivity during an attack, and the ability to quickly recover data and restore business systems in the wake of an effective cyberattack.
Effective security controls must include protection from external threats at the email perimeter and internal threats within the network and organisation. They then need to look beyond the perimeter to ensure their brand isn’t being impersonated to target external email users like customers.
While it might seem obvious, there are still some organisations that aren’t protecting themselves from emails containing malicious links or malware within attachments.
First and foremost, organisations need to implement effective controls at the perimeter to detect phishing, spear-phishing and malware attacks. But it doesn’t stop there. Criminals often try to bypass perimeter security by using a compromised employee’s account or social engineering to transmit email from an internal network, which can then expose organisations to immense risk. All it takes is for one employee to click on a malicious link or open a compromised attachment to put the entire network at risk. Regular awareness training should be the norm for South African organisations to ensure their employees have the knowledge to identify and avoid risky behaviour.
Protecting an organisation from brand impersonation is then the third and often overlooked step to ensuring pervasive protection.
Organisations should look at tools such as DMARC to protect the domains owned by the organisation from impersonation and fraud. This should be supported by the ability to proactively hunt for domain and brand abuse, and the power to take down fraudulent sites aiming to exploit customers and partners. Unfortunately cyberattacks like this leverage and can ultimately destroy value and trust that a brand owner may have taken years or decades to build. So, it’s really in the interest of the brand to take the correct measures to prevent this from happening.