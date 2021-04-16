Millions of dollars available in Call of Duty Mobile tournament

Activision has announced the return of the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship. Presented by Sony, and starting 3 June 2021, eligible players in Call of Duty: Mobile Ranked Mode can compete for in-game rewards and a share of the more than $2 million (USD) total prize pool.

“The momentum worldwide for Call of Duty: Mobile is incredible as our players continue to have a great time playing,” says Matt Lewis, vice president, mobile at Activision. “Picking up from last year’s competition, we’ve increased the prize money up for grabs and number of teams that can qualify, so there are even more reasons for fans to prove they’ve got what it takes to be the best.”

The tournament is open to eligible entrants across the world and will be conducted regionally in multiple stages. Sony’s newest flagship smartphone, Xperia 1 III, will be the official mobile device of the World Championship and will provide a 120FPS gaming experience. Eligible players can compete for a spot at the World Championship Finals via in-game competition in select regions and also via other tournaments (detail forthcoming). Viewers can watch players show off their skills on the new official Call of Duty: Mobile Esports YouTube channel: https://www.callofduty.com/mobile/esports.