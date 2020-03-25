Product of the Day
Hyundai unveils ‘Prophecy’ concept electric vehicle
Hyundai has unveiled a new concept electric vehicle, the “Prophecy”, expressing the company’s latest design language.
The concept, which was unveiled in a video presentation showing the key elements of its styling and technology, expresses Hyundai’s latest design philosophy, called “Sensuous Sportiness”. The philosophy expands on the example set by last year’s “45” concept electric vehicle (EV), which stripped away complexity in favour of clean lines and minimalistic structures.
The Prophecy follows the 45 with an iconic silhouette inspired by an aerodynamic design. Leveraging the extended wheelbase and shorter overhang.
“We have brought to life yet another icon that establishes a new standard for the EV segment as well as pushing Hyundai’s design vision to even broader horizons,” says SangYup Lee, Head of Hyundai Global Design Centre. “A part of that expansion is what we call Optimistic Futurism, a design concept embodied by Prophecy. With Optimistic Futurism, our aim is to forge an emotional connection between humans and automobiles.”
The design provides excellent aerodynamics, which is vital to long driving ranges on EVs. The propeller shapes embedded in the vehicle’s wheel compel air to be drawn in and flow down the side of the body. The integrated rear spoiler complements this effect by harnessing downforce that assists vehicle stability when travelling at speed.
The transparent acrylic material provides a clear view of the functional components inside. This intentional design feature is integrated in the spoiler, headlamp and in the camera monitoring system (CMS), calling attention to the functional beauty of the components.
The Prophecy’s identity as an EV extends to the underbody. A wide air intake that is installed below the bumper takes fresh air to cool the batteries more effectively.
Design changes offer more visual freedom to passengers. In Relax mode, passengers have virtually zero visual obstacles. In a comfortably reclined position, all that the passengers see is the horizontal pillar-to-pillar display and the wing- shaped dashboard. In this mode, the dashboard swivels, allowing for a spacious interior and seat position from which passengers can enjoy content shown on the display.
External intakes placed at the bottom of the side doors allow air to circulate through Clean Air Technology, providing a steady stream of purified air inside the vehicle. In addition, the treated air is circulated back out into the atmosphere as clean air.
The flow of clean air over the interior’s wool-based felt carpet is inspired by the flow of water in nature. The interior’s colours and materials help passengers take time to decompress, aided by low-intensity ambient lighting, while gently soothing modulated colours encourage rest and relaxation.
Microsoft Teams gets massive uptake to address COVID-19
The workspace sharing platform – that’s free for businesses with under 300 users – has seen explosive growth on its third birthday, thanks to the remote working.
Microsoft Teams, which combines chat, meetings, calling, and Office 365 document collaboration, is marking its third anniversary by sharing new features to enhance the ability of businesses to communicate and collaborate remotely.
Microsoft says that this sudden, globe-spanning move to remote work, due to the coronavirus and recent lockdown restrictions, will be a turning point in how we work and learn. Solutions that enable remote work and learning across chat, video, and file collaboration have become central to the way businesses work. The company has seen an unprecedented spike in Teams usage, and had more than 44-million daily users as of last Friday, a figure that had grown by 12 million over the previous week. And those users e generated over 900-million meeting and calling minutes on Teams every day last week.
Microsoft has announced an array of product innovations across different aspects of the Teams experience – many with a tie to meetings. These include:
- Real-time noise suppression, which will minimize distracting background noise (e.g., keyboard typing, vacuum cleaner), allowing you to hear what’s being said.
- The raise hand feature, which will let anyone in a virtual meeting send a visual signal that they have something to say without having to interrupt the current speaker.
- Offline and low-bandwidth support, which will let you read chat messages and write responses — even without an internet connection — making it easier for you to move things forward no matter where you are.
For more information on getting Teams for a small to medium business for free, click here.
Fitbit Charge 4 leaked in FCC filing
The next generation of the Fitbit Charge has been leaked in an FCC filing, and the design looks identical to the previous generation, but NFC payments come standard.
An FCC filing by Fitbit has revealed the design and specifications of the Fitbit Charge 4, which looks like the previous generation Charge 3, but packs more features into the wearable.
A trusted source of 9 to 5 Google has revealed the Fitbit Charge 4 will share a design with the 2018 Fitbit Charge 3. According to the source, the Charge 4 will feature the Fitbit logo underneath the OLED touchscreen, and the leak shows a new default watchface.
The physical button has not returned to the Charge 4, and it features a haptic (touch-feedback) indentinstead. Sensors include a similar heart rate monitor and SpO2 sensor. It seems that the watch straps from the Charge 3 can be clipped onto the Charge 4.
What isn’t confirmed, but likely on the watch, is an always-on display, as with the upgrade from the Versa to the Versa 2. This allows users to peek at the time without having to deliberately raise to wake or having to press the button.
A huge upgrade is the inclusion of an NFC transmitter, which would allow the Charge 4 to make payments with Fitbit Pay. This is assumed because Fitbit has not submitted two models, as it did previously with NFC and non-NFC models of the Charge 3
The release date of the Charge 4 has not been confirmed, but it is likely to debut this year.