Microsoft unveils new Surface range

The new Surface range of devices offers both Microsoft and Intel chip options.

Product of the Day

Microsoft has unveiled its new flagship 2-in-1 device, the Surface Pro 9, with options of both its own SQ3 chip or Intel’s 12th Gen processor.

The reveal of the device came during an announcement by Microsoft of new Surface, Microsoft 365 and Windows products, The following information was provided by Microsoft, with American prices:

New Surface Hardware and Microsoft Accessories

Surface Pro 9 (starting at $999) equipped with a 120Hz refresh rate, HD camera, a choice of processors and Microsoft’s custom upgraded G6 chip for optimal inking. In collaboration with Liberty of London, a limited-edition design and matching keyboard is available to celebrate Surface’s 10-year anniversary.

(starting at $999) equipped with a 120Hz refresh rate, HD camera, a choice of processors and Microsoft’s custom upgraded G6 chip for optimal inking. In collaboration with Liberty of London, a limited-edition design and matching keyboard is available to celebrate Surface’s 10-year anniversary. Surface Laptop 5 (starting at $999) features all-day battery life, a 12th Gen Intel® Core and Thunderbolt 4. For the first time, Surface Laptop 5 is co-engineered and verified as an Intel Evo, meaning it’s over 50% more powerful than its predecessor.

(starting at $999) features all-day battery life, a 12th Gen Intel® Core and Thunderbolt 4. For the first time, Surface Laptop 5 is co-engineered and verified as an Intel Evo, meaning it’s over 50% more powerful than its predecessor. Surface Studio 2+ (starting at $4,299) introduces up to 50% faster CPU performance, improved graphics and a sleek, modern finish.

(starting at $4,299) introduces up to 50% faster CPU performance, improved graphics and a sleek, modern finish. Microsoft Adaptive Accessories will be available on 10/25 in select markets. Additionally, business and education customers can now 3D print adaptive grips from Shapeways for the Microsoft Business Pen and Microsoft Classroom Pen 2.

will be available on 10/25 in select markets. Additionally, business and education customers can now 3D print adaptive grips from Shapeways for the Microsoft Business Pen and Microsoft Classroom Pen 2. Microsoft Audio Dock ($249) features four different ports, a pass-through PC charger and built-in Omnisonic speakers for premium sound.

($249) features four different ports, a pass-through PC charger and built-in Omnisonic speakers for premium sound. Microsoft Presenter+ ($79.99), the first Microsoft Teams-certified presentation control, allowing you to advance slides, mute/unmute, join meetings and raise your hand.

($79.99), the first Microsoft Teams-certified presentation control, allowing you to advance slides, mute/unmute, join meetings and raise your hand. Devices and accessories are available for pre-order today at Microsoft Store on microsoft.com and other major retailers. They will be available in select markets beginning October 25.

New creator tools in Microsoft 365, Microsoft Edge and Bing

Microsoft Designer is a free graphic design app that helps you create stunning designs and graphics. Designers will generate unique-to-you designs and offer personalised recommendations through cutting-edge AI from Microsoft and integrate image-generating AI from DALL-E 2.

is a free graphic design app that helps you create stunning designs and graphics. Designers will generate unique-to-you designs and offer personalised recommendations through cutting-edge AI from Microsoft and integrate image-generating AI from DALL-E 2. Microsoft Create is a free one-stop-shop website for getting you started with creating videos, graphic designs, documents, presentations and more with templates and tips.

is a free one-stop-shop website for getting you started with creating videos, graphic designs, documents, presentations and more with templates and tips. Clipchamp video editing officially joins the Microsoft 365 family.

video editing officially joins the Microsoft 365 family. Shopping in Microsoft Edge sidebar uses AI to analyse product information to make shopping easier.

uses AI to analyse product information to make shopping easier. In preview, Image creator in Bing allows you to create original images leveraging DALL-E 2.

Apple Integrations in Windows 11