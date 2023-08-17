Michelin stars in Gran Turismo movie

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Objective was to underline its lead in the field of mathematical tyre-modeling technology.

Fans of virtual and real-world motor racing and cars have an extra reason to watch Sony Pictures’ Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story, released in South African cinemas last week. Aside from the actors, the movie also stars Michelin as the official tyre partner of the film – and highlights its lead in the field of mathematical tyre-modeling technology.

Gran Turismo is based on the true story of a team of unlikely underdogs: a struggling working-class gamer (Archie Madekwe), a failed former racecar driver (David Harbour), and an idealistic motorsport executive (Orlando Bloom). Together, they risk it all to take on the most elite sport in the world. Gran Turismo is an inspiring, thrilling, and action-packed story that proves that nothing is impossible when you’re fueled from within.

Gran Turismo was filmed on location on real racetracks around the world, including the Slovakia Ring, the Dubai Autodrome, the Nürburgring in Germany, the Red Bull Ring in Austria, and the Hungaroring.

All cars are fitted with Michelin tyres, specifically the Pilot Sport 4S and Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres. For those scenes that feature particularly high-performance racing cars, Michelin fitted what it terms “confidential” tyres, which pack some of the same cutting-edge technologies as those that compete at Le Mans in real life.

Michelin’s involvement with the Sony Pictures film dovetails perfectly with its partnership with the video game Gran Turismo 7, the seventh iteration of the original video game franchise first released in 1997 by Polyphony Digital, a subsidiary of Sony Interactive Entertainment.

As part of its partnership with Sony, Michelin provides Gran Turismo 7 with the world’s most advanced racing tyres, the fruit of the company’s expertise in the field of mathematical tyre modeling, and of the smart data it collects in real-world international motor racing.

As a data-driven business, the group has also invested in the most innovative and sophisticated simulation technologies for its work alongside its numerous automobile manufacturer partners as they develop new models. The real-world latest-generation Hypercar and GTP prototypes for Le Mans, FIA World Endurance Championship and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship all race on Michelin tyres that were developed entirely in virtual form on the simulator.

The movie also provided Michelin with an opportunity to engage with a broad cross-generational audience of fans and non-fans to promote the brand and showcase the technological advance it enjoys in the field of virtual tyres.