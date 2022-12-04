MediaTek powers Oppo Reno 8 Pro

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

A partnership between the leading mobile chip manufacturer and the global smartphone maker enhances technology one chip at a time.

With an average of just under 11 hours of screen time per day, South Africans are among the most engaged online users online globally.

Smartphone maker Oppo has tapped into this engagement by collaborating with MediaTek to introduce a powerful chipset that elevates its latest flagship device.

The new Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G slots neatly into the premium phone market with super-fast charging, long battery life, powerful performance with low power consumption, and exquisite design.

Behind the flagship-level smooth operation of the Reno8Pro 5G is a chipset known as one of the most advanced on the market, in terms of performance, video, gaming, communications or AI capabilities: the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX.

The Reno8 Pro 5G represents a significant step forward for the popular smartphone brand, supporting cutting-edge features that position it as one of the top smartphones on the market, with 8GB of RAM (which can be boosted up to 13GB), 256GB storage, and a camera system powered by an ultra-clear imaging processor.

The customised MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX integrated 5G system-on-chip (SoC) is at the heart of delivering the Reno8 Pro 5G’s all-round smooth experience.

The chipset is an integrated circuit that works like a traffic controller of the motherboard to manage the flow of data between the CPU, memory, and peripherals.

MediaTek’s chipsets are claimed to be the most energy-efficient processors on the market. The 5nm flagship MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC ensures smooth processing, even during multiplayer gaming. Power consumption has been reduced, with a lower temperature increase during high frame rate usage and longer battery life compared to its predecessors. Its 8Gb of RAM is expandable by a further 5GB, for a total of 13GB.

The MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX chipset-powered Reno8 Pro offers 20% more graphics processing unit frequency and an ultra-conductive CPU which is 25% more power efficient than its predecessor. MediaTek’s 5th-generation AI processor, this chipset is 2.75x faster than previous generations, offering improved power, performance and density. The AI processor enhances graphics for media-heavy applications like photo editing apps.

The chip powers the Reno8 Pro’s 6.7-inch full high-definition AMOLED display that packs a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1,000Hz ultra-touch response time, which makes flicking through apps or social media feeds seamless, instantly responsive, and fast, without overheating.

The MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX includes robust hybrid coexistence technologies that allow the Reno8 Pro to deliver a fast and stable internet connection with the lowest latency yet. The X-Axis Linear Motor offers true-to-life optimised haptic vibrations, which simulate the sense of touch and deliver tactile experiences.

SuperVOOC, Oppo’s proprietary flash-charging technology, can charge the Reno8 Pro 5G’s 4500mAh battery to 50% in 11 minutes, and a 5-minute charge is enough to provide two hours of mobile gaming.

With the long-lasting, assisted by the Battery Health Engine, the Reno8 Pro 5G’s battery lifespan can be extended up to 1600 charge/discharge cycles, or roughly four years of average use.

The device includes 4K Ultra Night Video, alongside high dynamic range, up to 20% faster image processing, and high detail and colour accuracy in low light scenes.