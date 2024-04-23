Vivo unveils V30 flagship

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The brand promises to “light it up” with imaging enhancements and a dazzling display.

The Vivo smartphone bnrand has been quiet in South Africa of late, but ios back with a bang. Or rather, a flash of light. As one of the five biggest smartphone brands globally, it has always been a name to watch when a new product is released, and always delivers pleasant surprises. The V30, launched in South Africa last week. lives up to that promise.

With the tagline “Light It Up,” the Vivo V30 5G represents a significant leap forward in mobile photography and design. It introduces an array of groundbreaking features, starting with an upgraded Aura Light Portrait feature, a powerful tool for capturing sportraits in most lighting conditions.

“The V has always been synonymous with a light and elegant aesthetic, and with the vivo V30 5G Series, we’re taking that to the next level,” said Tony Shi, general manager of Vivo South Africa, at the launch,

At the heart of the vivo V30 5G’s imaging capabilities is the enhanced Aura Light feature, offering a light-emitting area 19 times larger and 50 times softer than a standard flash. This, coupled with Smart Color Temperature Adjustment and Distance-Sensitive Lighting, ensures well-lit portraits in any environment. Additionally, the vivo V30 5G’s 50 MP AF Ultra Wide-Angle Camera with Auto Focus and 119° wide angle allows users to capture expansive landscapes and group photos with tremendous clarity.

The handset’s sleek 3D Curved Screen design provides improved grip and comfort, while the 1.5K Ultra Clear Sunlight AMOLED Display with a 120 Hz refresh rate offers an superb viewing experience, even under bright sunlight. A large-capacity 5000 mAh battery can be fully charged in just 48 minutes thanks to 80W FlashCharge.

The vivo V30 5G debuts new Color, Material, and Finish (CMF) innovations, including the Waving Aqua edition with a water ripple pattern and the classic Noble Black shade made with Fluorite AG Glass.

Powered by Extended RAM technology and Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, the vivo V30 5G delivers smooth multitasking performance. With a battery lifespan of up to four years, Vivo also offers 1 Free Battery Replacement if the maximum battery capacity is less than 80% within 4 years (1460 calendar days) from the date of product activation.

Consumers who purchase their vivo V30 5G on or before 6 June 2024 will receive one free screen replacement within 365 days from the date of device activation for accidental damages. Purchases of the V30 made after the 6th will include 180 days of free screen replacement.