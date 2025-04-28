Mate XT redefines foldable photography

Photo courtesy Huawei.

Foldables used to be about compromise, not cameras, but the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design flips the script.

Foldable phones aren’t usually known for their cameras. They’re known for compromise, shrinking optics to fit into an ultra-slim frame, or sacrificing features in the name of innovation. But with the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design, that script gets flipped. This trifold powerhouse isn’t just a design and display marvel. It also happens to be one of the most versatile mobile cameras we’ve seen in a foldable form factor.

The Mate XT doesn’t shy away from complex imaging tasks. In fact, it seems to enjoy the challenge they throw at it. From low-light portraits to distant zoom shots and everything in between, this device comes equipped with a camera system that is technically impressive and a creator’s dream.

The power of aperture control in your pocket

At the heart of the Mate XT’s camera system is something quite special: the industry’s first 10-size Adjustable Physical Aperture on a foldable. While most phones settle for digital depth-of-field simulation, the Mate XT gives you real mechanical control over light intake from a wide-open f/1.4 to a narrow f/4.0.

This isn’t just for show. In practice, you can shoot a city skyline at night with crisp detail and glowing highlights, then switch to a close-up of a cappuccino in daylight and get edge-to-edge sharpness. Want a creamy background blur for a portrait? Dial the aperture down and let the bokeh do the talking. Shooting a detailed scene with lots of texture? Step it up for a rich depth of field.

It’s the kind of control photographers are used to on DSLRs, but it’s now baked into your phone.

From wide landscapes to pixel-perfect zoom

Then there’s the lens versatility. The Mate XT covers the entire focal range with confidence, from a sweeping 0.5x ultra-wide to a powerful 5.5x optical zoom. In real-world testing, it handles complex framing with ease, capturing sprawling horizons one moment and then picking out signage on a distant building the next.

What’s particularly impressive is the consistency in image quality. While many phones lose detail or colour accuracy as you zoom in, the Mate XT holds the line. Whether you’re composing with the wide lens for a travel shot or getting a close-up of your kid scoring a goal from across the pitch, it delivers a reliable, sharp output.

Speed when it counts

Speed Snapshot mode is another highlight, especially for parents or sports fans. This feature is designed for those unpredictable moments like when your subject won’t stand still and there’s no time to fiddle with settings. In bright light, you can snap away at moving targets like children at play, runners crossing the finish line, and an F1 car at speed, and the results are sharp, well-timed, and expressive.

The rapid focus and shutter response make the Mate XT feel responsive in a way that many foldables aren’t. You’re not waiting for the camera to think; it just shoots.

Foldable form, full-frame potential

The most remarkable thing, though, is how seamlessly all this camera performance is packed into a foldable form. With all the mechanical moving parts of the trifold, you’d expect trade-offs. But instead, you get a system that feels purposeful, precision-tuned, and genuinely enjoyable to use.

This is no longer a case of “good for a foldable.” The Mate XT’s camera is simply a good full stop.