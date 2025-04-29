Put AI powerhouse in your pocket

Photo courtesy Honor.

Remember when smartphones were just… phones? Those days are long gone. Today’s devices are expected to be our photographers, personal assistants, translators, and security guards – all while fitting in our pockets.

A device that appears to takes this evolution seriously, The Honor Magic7 Pro, comes with AI features that feel less like tech demos and more like having a companion who anticipates what you need before you ask.

A camera that thinks like a photographer

We’ve all been there – that perfect sunset on vacation, a child’s lightning-fast soccer goal, or a once-in-a-lifetime wildlife sighting – only to check your photo later and find it blurry, dark, or simply missing the moment entirely.

Honor’s best-in-class AI Camera provides smart photography that understands different scenarios. When you’re at a dimly-lit concert, the phone recognises the challenging environment and prevents the muddy, grainy mess most smartphones deliver. On safari, it detects wildlife and switches to optimal settings for capturing animals in motion. At a kid’s soccer match, it tracks movement and captures the kick when other phones would give you a blur.

The AI-Enhanced Portrait mode is particularly impressive in real-world use. Instead of the artificial-looking “beauty filters” that plague most portrait modes, the Magic7 Pro applies subtle, professional-grade enhancements that make subjects look like themselves on their best day not plastic mannequins.

AI Super Zoom

The Magic7 Pro’s groundbreaking zoom technology combines multi-frame image processing—capturing and merging multiple shots for enhanced resolution and minimal noise, with sophisticated AI-powered object recognition that identifies and enhances specific subjects like performers, athletes, and fast-moving wildlife.

AI Super Zoom is an intelligent system that incorporates adaptive light balancing, perfectly handling challenging lighting conditions from dimly lit concert venues to sunset safaris and shadowy stadiums. Complementing these capabilities, precision stabilisation technology ensures that even highly magnified videos remain steady and shake-free, allowing users to capture distant moments with clarity and professional-quality results.

AI software that knows you best

Unlike generic AI assistants, Honor’s scenario-based system adapts to South African contexts. Designed for those navigating a world of digital complexity, it’s a companion for business leaders communicating across languages, the creative professional safeguarding their digital identity, or the urban explorer prioritising safety and connectivity.

Deepfake no more

The Honor Magic7 Pro combats digital deception with industry-leading deepfake detection, ensuring media integrity in a country increasingly targeted by sophisticated online scams and misinformation. This AI-powered tool analyses videos and images to alert users to potentially manipulated content, providing peace of mind in an era where digital truth is increasingly valuable.

AI Face-to-Face Translation enables real-time language translation during video calls, bridging South Africa’s eleven official languages and facilitating international business communication. The system displays subtitles as conversations progress, ensuring nothing is lost in translation.

Context-aware intelligence

The Honor Magic7 Pro represents a shift in how we might think about smartphone AI moving forward. Rather than focusing on headline-grabbing gimmicks, it embeds intelligence into everyday functions in ways that make life easier.

As phones continue to evolve, this approach –using AI to reduce friction rather than add complexity – points to a future where our devices truly understand us rather than simply responding to commands.

This device offers a compelling glimpse of this more intuitive future: a phone that doesn’t only claim to be smart, but proves it through hundreds of daily interactions that feel less like operating technology and more like working with a partner who anticipates your needs.

After all, the best technology isn’t the kind that dazzles with specifications; it’s the kind that fades into the background while making your life better. And that, perhaps, is the real magic of the Honor Magic7 Pro.