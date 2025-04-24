Nutanix launches scalable storage for big data

Image by Google Gemini Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

The Nutanix Unified Storage volume agreement offers large-scale unstructured data across on-premises, edge, and cloud environments.

Nutanix, a hybrid multi-cloud computing provider, is launching a new programme to offer enterprises a cost-effective, scalable way to manage large-scale storage across on-premises, edge, and cloud environments.

Nutanix Unified Storage (NUS) Enterprise Volume Agreement (EVA) is designed for customers with significant unstructured data footprints. The programme aims to deliver cost savings, greater flexibility, and streamlined storage management.

NUS EVA features two tiers – Gold 45PB (petabytes) and Silver 25PB. The software-defined platform enables organisations to consolidate file, object, and block storage into a single system. This approach aims to reduce the costs associated with enterprise storage, remove data silos, and support deployment across on-premises, edge, and cloud environments.

“With this programme, our goal is to help enterprises escape the constraints of costly, hardware-bound storage architectures,” said Stuart Heade, EMEA sales director of NUS. “Legacy storage models demand large upfront investments, complex management, and frequent hardware refresh cycles, all of which drive up costs and limit agility. NUS offers a truly seamless storage experience across core, edge, and public cloud, providing a smarter, more scalable alternative.”

Stuart Heade, EMEA sales director of NUS. Photo supplied.

The system is designed for organisations managing AI workloads that require scalable, high-performance storage with integration across both on-premises and cloud environments, without vendor lock-in. As AI and data-driven workloads continue to generate large volumes of unstructured data, NUS EVA aims to offer a cost-effective, high-performance storage foundation for enterprises scaling AI, machine learning, and analytics applications. Nutanix says it is particularly suited to data-intensive sectors such as financial services, healthcare, media, and AI.

Nutanix provides the following key advantages for NUS:

Seamless hybrid multi-cloud integration allows organisations to run storage wherever needed – on-premises, at the edge, or in the cloud.

Software-defined flexibility enables organisations to add capacity dynamically without being locked into legacy hardware.

Built-in security and data protection, advanced ransomware resilience, auditing, and compliance capabilities.

Effortless scalability, so businesses can expand their storage footprint cost-effectively as needs evolve.

The competitive edge in storage economics

Nutanix says that while public cloud storage is often viewed as a cost-effective option, unpredictable pricing, data egress fees, and performance limitations can make long-term cost management challenging.

According to the company, its NUS EVA offering provides an alternative that delivers lower total cost of ownership, improved efficiency, and hybrid multi-cloud mobility compared to traditional on-premises storage. NUS EVA is positioned as a product that enables customers to achieve both cost control and flexibility, without having to compromise between the two.

Availability

NUS EVA is available to customers globally and runs for a limited time only. Customers interested in transitioning to NUS with the new volume pricing model can contact Nutanix or a Nutanix partner for more details.