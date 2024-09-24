MatePads bring out the artist in you

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

At the launch in Barcelona of the new Huawei MatePad tablets, SHERYL GOLDSTUCK put them through their paces.

The Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2-inch is not just a tablet; it is a piece of art. Its OLED PaperMatte screen is like a window into another world, with colours so vivid they will make your jaw drop. Even in the brightest sunlight, it is a crystal-clear canvas for digital adventures. With its anti-glare and anti-sparkle technologies, it is like writing on a piece of paper, but without the pesky smudges.

The Huawei Glide Keyboard is a stylish accessory that keeps the M-Pencil accessory safe and sound. With a magnetic hinge, one can easily switch between tablet and laptop modes. It is spill-proof, so you can enjoy your coffee without worrying about ruining your tech.

The GoPaint app turns the tablet into a digital art studio. With its splatter and fluid brushes, one can create stunning works of art that look like they were painted by a pro. The golden silk rear cover of the MatePad Pro 12.2-inch is a work of art in itself, adding a touch of luxury to the tech.

The Huawei MatePad 12 X is another beauty. Its pastel colours are like a breath of fresh air, and the metallic white lustre gives it a sophisticated look. The PaperMatte display is great for anyone who loves to write or draw, and the Huawei M-Pencil felt so natural in my hand, it was like using a real pen.

With Huawei notes, one can take notes, sketch, and brainstorm with ease. It is a helpful tool for students, professionals, and anyone who wants to unleash their creativity. A digital artist, writer, or just someone who loves to stay connected, will find a creative tool in the Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2-inch and MatePad 12 X.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and Editor of GadgetWheels.

