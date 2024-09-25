Lenovo powerhouse handles it all

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In the third part of an ongoing review, ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK throws all but the kitchen sink at the Lenovo LOQ 15IRX9.

It proved itself in general gaming, it proved itself in general multitasking. But now, let’s get specific. Can the Lenovo LOQ 15IRX9 handle anything we throw at it.

What is it?

Lenovo’s LOQ 15IRX9 is built to handle intense gaming, heavy workloads, and multimedia tasks. Solid build quality and strong specs positions it as a versatile workhorse, but does it live up to the promise of handling “anything” thrown at it?

The LOQ is outfitted with hardware that catches the eye of gamers and power users alike. It packs an Intel 13th-generation Core i7-13650HX processor, which delivers excellent multi-core performance and efficiency. A Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card is a solid choice for gaming at high settings and handling graphics-heavy tasks like video editing or 3D rendering.

Our review unit came with 16GB of DDR5 RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and an overall responsive experience. It features a 1TB NVMe SSD, which delivers quick boot times and fast load speeds for applications and games. An extra SSD slot makes expansion easy.

A 15.6-inch Full HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate offers fluid visuals in fast-paced games. The 1920×1080 resolution is standard for gaming laptops in this price range, and the screen’s brightness and colour accuracy are solid.

The LOQ 15IRX9 is sturdy but not flashy, with a minimalistic, almost industrial design with a matte finish. At around 2.4 kg, it’s not exactly portable for a gaming laptop, but the chassis feels durable enough to withstand the rigours of daily travel.

That capability

So what happened when we threw everything but the kitchen sink at it?

It ran every AAA title we tested, at high settings. “Cyberpunk 2077” or “Red Dead Redemption 2” can easily hit 60+ FPS on medium to high settings at 1080p resolution, while less demanding eSports titles like “Valorant” or “Fortnite” comfortably exceed 100 FPS.

Did it handle such games without breaking a sweat? Not quite: heat management shows some signs of strain. During extended sessions, the surface around the keyboard gets warm, and the fans kick in noticeably. They do a solid job of keeping temperatures in check, but they can get loud – although quieten down rapidly.

It has no such issues with heavy-duty software like Adobe Premiere Pro, large spreadsheets, virtual meetings, and video editing. Working with high-resolution images and multi-layered projects, switching between editing tools and applying filters ran efficiently.

Video rendering, one of the most demanding of applications, is eased by the combination of the Intel Core i7-13650HX processor and RTX 4060 GPU. They ensure smooth playback and fast rendering times for 1080p or even 4K video projects.

The GPU acceleration makes exporting videos and applying effects painless, if not always seamless. Real-time previewing and rendering of intricate textures and lighting is well within its capability.

From data analysis of large datasets to live streaming events, little bothered the LOQ.

Finally, HDMI 2.1 allowed the 15IRX9 to power multiple external monitors with high-refresh-rate displays without a glitch.

The trackpad is responsive and supports multi-finger gestures, but the machine works best with an external mouse for better precision and control, as well as quick movement around the large display – or multiple displays.

The laptop is equipped with a healthy array of ports, including USB-C, USB-A, an HDMI 2.1 port, and an RJ45 Ethernet port for wired connections. It also supports Wi-Fi 6E, providing fast wireless connectivity for gaming or streaming content. It means the LOQ 15IRX9 can easily connect to external monitors, peripherals, or storage devices, adding to its overall versatility.

Ultimately, the LOQ 15IRX9 is equipped to handle a broad spectrum of professional, creative, and entertainment tasks without much strain.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on social media on @art2gee.

