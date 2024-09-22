EverFiles boosts cloud storage

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The platform offers secure, efficient, and locally compliant cloud storage solutions for businesses.

A recently launched cloud storage platform, EverFiles, created by Metrofile, offers a robust option for companies seeking comprehensive, locally compliant storage solutions. Metrofile is an end-to-end solution provider for physical and digital records and information management and has launched the new platform to meet the growing demand for secure and efficient data management solutions in South Africa and East Africa.

EverFiles enters growing EFSS Market

EverFiles is being launched amid a fast-growing enterprise file synchronisation and sharing (EFSS) market, which is projected to reach $2,691.01-million by 2029, growing at 26.1% a year.

“EverFiles aims to be at the heart of digital workplace evolution, providing a seamless and secure platform for businesses to manage and share files,” says Steve Porter, MD of Metrofile Cloud. “In a region that is rapidly adopting digital and cloud-based solutions, EverFiles stands out by offering a distinct combination of security, ease of use, and affordability.”

Key highlights of EverFiles

Data security at its core: Reflecting the market’s increased attention to data security, EverFiles incorporates encryption and access controls, ensuring that business data remains secure against evolving cyber threats.

Enabling enhanced collaboration: Recognising the critical need for collaboration, EverFiles facilitates real-time document sharing and editing, catering to industries such as healthcare, finance, and government, thus fostering productivity and innovation.

Cloud-based flexibility: With a significant shift towards cloud-based solutions, EverFiles is positioned as a scalable, cloud-storage platform, offering businesses the flexibility to adjust storage needs and access files from anywhere, promoting operational agility.

Consumption-based pricing model: EverFiles features a consumption-based pricing model.

“By leveraging the current market dynamics, including a steep rise in EFSS adoption and the necessity for secure data handling across sectors,” says Porter. “EverFiles is not just another cloud storage solution. It is a strategic tool enabling businesses to thrive in a digital age.”

With features tailored to the distinct needs in the SA and East Africa regions, EverFiles offers cloud storage solutions that aligns with local regulations and business practices.