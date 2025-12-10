8BitDo controller bucks the norm

Photo courtesy 8BitDo.

What is the 8BitDo controller?

The 8BitDo Ultimate 2 Bluetooth Controller slots into the PC and Nintendo Switch space as a third-party alternative to established brands, such as Xbox and PlayStation. The Ultimate 2 keeps a familiar layout, but adds tuning and features that lean towards customisability and extra control.

In practice, the joysticks and triggers feel satisfying. The sticks move smoothly with a reassuring resistance, which made fine aiming and small corrections feel controlled rather than jittery. They return to centre cleanly after fast flicks. The triggers have a steady, consistent pull, so partial presses and quick bursts felt predictable across different games. This feel is matched by responsive wireless performance, keeping inputs sharp.

The Ultimate 2 uses tunnelling magnetoresistance (TMR) joysticks, which measure movement through magnetic sensing rather than physical contact. This design claims less wear inside the mechanism and a lower risk of drift developing over time.

Photo courtesy 8BitDo.

The non-linear tactile triggers use Hall Effect sensors, which also rely on magnets to track pull position, aiming to provide consistent input across the full travel. Both systems are intended to improve long-term accuracy compared with traditional potentiometer-based designs.

The device includes a clicky D-pad with a smooth feel. It is satisfying and accurate when used.

Outside the norm

Customisation is where the Ultimate 2 separates itself from Xbox or PlayStation options. It includes extra buttons on the underside of the controller (PR and PL buttons), as well as additional shoulder controls (R4 and L4 buttons). The latter are positioned alongside the standard RB and LB on Xbox style controllers, or R1 and L1 on PlayStation.

Trigger mode switches add another layer of flexibility, letting one change how far the triggers travel depending on the game, with a shorter pull for quicker reactions and a longer pull for more gradual control.

The software remapping enables users to assign functions to buttons, save multiple layouts, and switch between profiles for different genres. Vibration intensity can be modified and macros set up. Together, these tools make the Ultimate 2 a compelling alternative for players who want more than the usual default controllers.

Photo courtesy 8BitDo.

The software enables customisation of the light appearance around the joysticks (RGB Fire Ring), changing both colour and effect. Several lighting modes are available, including Fire Ring Mode, Light tracing Mode, and Rainbow Ring Mode. The colourful effect is mesmerising, and this level of customisation gives the controller a distinct look and feel.

One can cycle between lighting appearances or switch the lighting off directly on the controller after it has been set up in the software. Brightness and colour can be adjusted, and Fire Ring Mode lets one alter the speed of the effect, while Light-tracing Mode provides interactive, real-time lighting responses during play.

Photo courtesy 8BitDo.

The software download and installation process was somewhat confusing. I struggled at first to customise the device once it was up and running, but after a few attempts everything worked as expected.

The device includes an integrated charging dock that keeps the controller topped up and ready for the next session. This is a real advantage over controllers that rely on removable batteries, which can die at awkward moments and need replacing over time.

The dock matches the controller’s clean look. A light bar glows when the controller is docked, and it reconnects automatically as soon as it is lifted off. The device connects via Bluetooth or the included 2.4G wireless dongle, with a wired USB-C option also available for PC. The dongle plugs into the dock itself, so the setup takes up a single USB port on the PC.

Why should you care?

The 8BitDo Ultimate 2 Bluetooth Controller sits in a market dominated by established players such as Xbox and PlayStation, but it is a credible third-party option for PC and Nintendo Switch players. The Ultimate 2 uses a familiar asymmetrical layout with which many gamers are familiar. It has features intended to improve responsiveness and long-term consistency. The lighting around the thumbsticks add personality without feeling gimmicky.

The Ultimate 2 uses contact-free, magnet-sensing joysticks and triggers, along with low-latency wireless performance and a high level of customisation. Back paddles, extra shoulder buttons, trigger mode switches, and software remapping with multiple profiles allow layouts and input feel to be adjusted for different genres and play styles.

8BitDo Ultimate 2 Bluetooth Controller pricing

Pricing for the 8BitDo Ultimate 2 Bluetooth Controller varies, but it typically starts at around R1,200 on South African online retailers such as Takealot and Amazon. Although it can be ordered through the 8BitDo website, there is no option to ship it directly to SA.

What are the biggest negatives?

Finicky software.

Only compatible with PC and Nintendo Switch 2.

Expensive upfront, even if competitive for its features.

What are the biggest positives?

Useful extra buttons.

Excellent lighting customisation options.

Comfortable and responsive to use.

* Visit the 8BitDo website here .

*Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and deputy editor of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky at @jas2bann.