Manifest – Out now on Netflix

Manifest follows the crew and passengers of Montego Air Flight 828, which lands safely in New York after a turbulent but routine flight from Jamaica. They soon find out that in the few hours they were in the air the world has aged five-and-a-half years and that their friends, families, and colleagues have mourned them and moved on. Now faced with the impossible, they have all been given a second chance. But as their new realities become clear, a deeper mystery unfolds and some of the passengers soon realize they may be meant for something greater than they ever thought possible.

The first two seasons of Manifest are streaming now on Netflix. Season three will be released on 8 January.