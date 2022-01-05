CES 2022: Nvidia shows off 160 GeForce laptop designs

To kick off 2022, Nvidia anounced over 160 new GeForce RTX and Studio laptops including new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPUs; and a budget-friendly GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card.

Gamers and creators have made GeForce high-performance laptops the fastest-growing category in PCs, and last night, Nvidia announced over 160 new laptops, all built around the RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs. These new laptops are built in a variety of form factors, from dual-screen, easel, and convertible, to portable powerhouses with G-Sync and 1440p displays.

The flagship 80 Ti class of GPUs comes to laptops for the first time with the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU. Featuring 16GB of the fastest GDDR6 ever shipped in a laptop, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti delivers higher performance than the desktop Titan RTX. Laptops with RTX 3080 Ti will start from $2499.

Ti is now coming to the fastest growing class of laptop GPUs, with the new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti. Up to 70% faster than the previous-gen GeForce RTX 2070 Super, the new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU offers a significant upgrade for anyone needing excellent 1440p performance. GeForce RTX 3070 Ti laptops start at $1499.

The latest 4th generation of Max-Q Technologies – including CPU Optimiser, Rapid Core Scaling, and Battery Boost 2.0 – continue Nvidia’s commitment to bring players great performance in thin designs. Now creators can experience up to a 3X performance improvement on their favourite apps while creating, and gamers will also enjoy performance increases and up to 70% more battery life.

There is a wide variety of designs to meet particular creator needs, including ultra-portable 14” laptops like the new Razer Blade 14, the dual-display flexibility of the Asus Zenbook Pro Duo, or powerful creator laptops like the RTX 3080 Ti-powered MSI Creator Z17.

There’s a new desktop graphics card in town: the GeForce RTX 3050. Nvidia says it provides the performance and efficiency of the Nvidia Ampere architecture to more gamers, and it comes equipped with 2nd generation RT Cores for ray tracing, 3rd gen Tensor Cores for DLSS and AI, and 8GB of GDDR6. For the first time, users can play ray traced games on a 50-class GPU at over 60 frames per second. It starts at $249 (if all the scalpers and crypto miners don’t get to them first), and is set for release at the end of January 2022.

For more information, visit Nvidia’s website.