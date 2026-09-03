‘Malaika’ sets East African romance to song

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A new Afro-pop and Bongo Flava track brings together a trio of Tanzanian talent.

A new song with East African roots, titled Malaika, explores the softer side of love. The single features vocals from Tanzanian singer-songwriters Mbosso and Nandy, with production by S2Kizzy.

Malaika is available to stream across digital platforms and serves as the lead single from S2Kizzy’s forthcoming album. The track released last month (21 August 2026).

“Malaika is the kind of love song that does not need to rush,” says Virgin Music Group, global distributor for the song. “It leans into affection, beauty and emotional connection, offering listeners a romantic moment carried by some of Tanzania’s strongest musical talents.”

Mbosso and Nandy bring experience in romantic songwriting and contemporary African music to the collaboration. Their performances emphasise tenderness and vocal warmth, creating an intimate tone.

S2Kizzy works across Bongo Flava, Afro-pop and other African pop sounds. His production on Malaika keeps the focus on smooth melodies and soulful vocals, aiming to give the emotion room to develop without crowding the arrangement.

The song’s warm character sets the tone for an album expected to feature further collaborations. For S2Kizzy, the project places his production at the centre while drawing on voices from across the region.