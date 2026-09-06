‘Tiny Eden’ takes smart farming to rooftops

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A new simulation game explores how automation and resource management can turn a small megacity space into a productive green home.

A packet of seeds becomes the starting point for a high-rise food system in Tiny Eden, a first-person farming game set in a futuristic megacity.

Tiny Eden launches on PC via Steam today (7 September 2026).

Instead of inheriting a large countryside plot, players work within the constraints of an apartment. A few pots on a windowsill gradually develop into an indoor farm that extends through additional rooms, across balconies and eventually onto the rooftop.

Technology shapes how that expansion works. Flowers, berries and vegetables progress through distinct growth phases, while a soil-chemistry system requires players to mix materials such as compost, sand and clay. Planter size, light, temperature, watering and weeds can all affect the growing process.

As production increases, players can introduce automation to handle parts of the routine. That progression gives the apartment an agritech trajectory: a manual windowsill experiment develops into a managed food-production system above the city.

Harvested ingredients can be used to create salads, baked goods and other recipes in the kitchen. Produce and prepared meals generate income, which can be reinvested in equipment, growing space and further upgrades.

The apartment remains a home as well as a farm. Furniture, decorations and plants can be arranged throughout each room, allowing players to choose between a relaxed indoor jungle and a more efficient growing station. A cute resident cat also needs space within the evolving environment.

Where to play Tiny Eden

Tiny Eden, developed by Bajka Games and published by Digital Vortex Entertainment, is available on PC via Steam.