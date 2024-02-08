Spend Valentine’s Day with ‘Madame Web’

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

A Valentine’s Day special pre-screening of the latest Marvel supero movie Madame Web will takes place in the luxurious Cine Prestige cinemas at select Ster-Kinekor sites on 14 February.

Patrons who choose to spend the evening in the company of both their date and Cassandra Webb will get to relax in super-comfy leather recliners while the cinema staff serve drinks and snacks.

Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing’s most enigmatic heroines. The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who develops the power to see the future.

Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women bound for powerful destinies, if they can all survive a deadly present.

Directed by S.J. Clarkson, the film also stars Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced and Emma Roberts.

This exclusive 14 February screening takes place at 19:30 at Ster-Kinekor Cine Prestige cinemas in Johannesburg – Carnival City, Cradlestone, Cresta, Eastgate, Mall of Africa, Sandton City, The Zone @Rosebank; The Grove in Tshwane; Vaal in Vanderbijlpark; Ilanga in Bombela; Gateway in Umhlanga; Baywest in Gqeberha; and at Cavendish and V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.

Bookings are now open, but seats are limited, and selling fast. There will also be prizes up for grabs and other treats in store for the audience.

If reggae is more your style, you can instead choose a pre-screening of the much-anticipated Bob Marley One Loveat select Ster-Kinekor cinemas on 14 February, before the film’s general release on 16 February.

This biopic follows the story of how reggae icon Bob Marley, played by Kingsley Ben-Adir, overcame adversity, and the journey behind his revolutionary music. The film also stars James Norton and Lashana Lynch, and is directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green.

* For more information: www.sterkinekor.com