M3gan confronts rival AI on Showmax

The sequel to the techno-horror hit M3gan introduces a second autonomous android, posing a threat beyond human control.

M3GAN 2.0 follows an AI-powered doll introduced in the 2022 techno-horror hit. The sequel expands the franchise into a more action-oriented direction that raises the stakes around artificial intelligence and control.

M3GAN 2.0 is streaming on Showmax from today (30 January 2026). The movie was released earlier this week on Netflix in the United States. It premiered in cinemas in July last year.

The original, released in SA in 2023, grossed over $180-million worldwide and drew attention for its satirical take on modern tech culture. The sequel escalates the premise by introducing a weaponised android built from the same technology as M3gan, setting up a direct confrontation between two advanced AI systems.

Photo courtesy UPI media.

M3GAN 2.0 moves away from the restrained horror that defined the first film, leaning instead into larger-scale set pieces, heightened humour and a more complex, globally focused plot. This change in direction influenced how the film was received. The response was somewhat muted. Global box-office takings came in at about $39-million, significantly lower than the original.

Despite this, the sequel pushes its story forward through the return of Gemma and her niece Cady, now a teenager, two years after the destruction of the original doll. Gemma has since emerged as a vocal advocate for AI ethics, while Cady begins to challenge her guardian’s increasingly strict control.

Photo courtesy UPI media.

This tension is compounded by the arrival of the weaponised android Amelia. Built from stolen technology, she gains autonomy and rejects human oversight. In response, Gemma makes the controversial decision to revive and upgrade the original doll, setting the stage for a confrontation between two advanced AI systems.

The film is directed by Gerard Johnstone, who also co-wrote the story with Akela Coope. The cast includes Allison Williams (Gemma), Violet McGraw (Cady), Amie Donald (M3gan), Jenna Davis (M3gan’s voice), Brian Jordan Alvarez, and Jen Van Epps. They joined by new cast members Ivanna Sakhno, Aristotle Athari, Timm Sharp and Jemaine Clement.