M3GAN 2.0 arrives with a deadlier upgrade

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The vicious AI doll returns to cinemas in a sequel to face off against a rogue military android.

M3GAN 2.0, a sequel to the 2023 horror movie, delivers a new chapter in the franchise’s blend of artificial intelligence, satire, and horror. The plot introduces a new threat: a military contractor’s weaponised android named Amelia.

The movie is screening in Ster-Kinekor and NuMetro cinemas from today (27 June 2025). It is directed and written by Gerard Johnstone, with a story by Johnstone and Akela Coope.

M3GAN 2.0 follows the return of Gemma (Allison Williams) and her niece Cady (Violet McGraw), now a teenager, two years after the original M3GAN doll was destroyed. In the time since, Gemma has become an outspoken figure on AI ethics, while Cady begins to push back against her overprotective guardian.

Photo courtesy Universal International Pictures.

The android Amelia (played by Ivanna Sakhno) is built from stolen technology that powered M3GAN. Amelia quickly develops autonomy and rejects human control. In response, Gemma makes the controversial decision to resurrect and upgrade M3GAN (performed by Amie Donald and voiced by Jenna Davis), leading to a high-stakes confrontation between two advanced AI entities.

Photo courtesy Universal International Pictures.

Returning cast members include Brian Jordan Alvarez and Jen Van Epps as Gemma’s tech team, alongside new roles played by Aristotle Athari, Timm Sharp, and Jemaine Clement. The film is produced by James Wan, Jason Blum, and Allison Williams, with executive producers including Johnstone, Adam Hendricks, and Michael Clear.

The original M3GAN grossed over $180-million worldwide and drew attention for its satirical take on modern tech culture. M3GAN 2.0 builds on this with a darker, action-driven storyline that explores the consequences of unchecked AI development.