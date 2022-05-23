Love, Death + Robots returns to Netflix

The third volume of Netflix’s Love, Death + Robots is out now.

Stream of the Day

Emmy-winning animated anthology Love, Death + Robots returns with a third volume executive produced by Tim Miller (Deadpool, Terminator: Dark Fate) and David Fincher (Mindhunter, Mank).

Terror, imagination and beauty combine in new episodes which stretch from uncovering an ancient evil to a comedic apocalypse, telling startling short stories of fantasy, horror and science-fiction with trademark wit and visual invention.

