Stay in your quiet zone with the Logitech zone

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Concentration has never been easier than using active noise cancellation on this wireless headset, Writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Concentration has never been easier than using active noise cancellation on this wireless headset, Writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

I have had the pleasure of using the Logitech Zone Wireless headset for a few weeks now, and it has left quite an impression.

When it comes to comfort, it takes the prize as the most comfortable headset I have used. The ear cups are generously padded, and the adjustable headband ensures a snug fit without feeling overly tight. I can wear the Zone Wireless for hours on end without experiencing any discomfort.

Sound quality is great. Whether I am listening to music or engaged in a call, the Zone Wireless delivers a satisfying audio experience. The bass is rich and full, and the mid and high frequencies are clear and crisp.

The active noise cancellation (ANC) does a commendable job of blocking out background noise, allowing me to fully immerse myself in my music or conversations. For someone who is easily distracted by office chats, I was able to fully concentrate on my work while playing instrumental music, using the ANC feature.

The Zone Wireless boasts a range of handy features that enhance its overall usability, including a flip-to-mute microphone, and dependable Bluetooth 5.0 support for a stable wireless connection. The Logitech Tune app provides a welcome touch, allowing you to fine-tune the headset’s sound profile and adjust various settings to your liking.

The microphone quality is generally good, but it might not match up to the standards set by some other headsets, particularly in noisy environments where your voice may not come across as clearly to the person on the other end of the call. Connecting the device may require more than plug and play, as the settings are not obvious.

The headset folds into a small carry bag that easily fits into a laptop bag. The charge cable is a standard USB-C, which is very convenient when travelling and using a standard smartphone USB-C cable.

The price of the Logitech Zone Wireless headset is in the region of R5,300.