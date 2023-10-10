All you need in one watch

The Huawei Watch GT 4 is a versatile smartwatch that caters to a wide audience, writes MERLIN BEANS.

One of the standout features of the Huawei Watch GT 4 is its robust fitness tracking capabilities. It excels in this department by offering a diverse range of tracking modes, catering to various activities such as running, cycling and swimming.

Whether you are a seasoned athlete or just looking to stay active, this smartwatch has you covered. What sets it apart is the inclusion of a built-in GPS sensor, allowing you to track your location during workouts accurately. This feature proves invaluable, especially for those who prefer outdoor activities like jogging or biking and want to leave their phones behind. In South Africa, this adds tremendous security to your activities.

The battery life is often a make-or-break factor for smartwatch users, and the Watch GT 4 shines in this department. Users have reported enjoying up to two weeks of usage on a single charge.

This extended battery life is a significant advantage for individuals who are constantly on the move or simply want to avoid the hassle of daily charging. It ensures that the watch remains functional for an extended period, reducing the need for frequent interruptions. This means that you do not have to charge the watch while you are sleeping or active, thereby missing out on your sleep or activity report.

The design of the Huawei Watch GT 4 is a showstopper. It has modern and stylish aesthetics, with a variety of colour and style options to choose from. This flexibility allows you to select a model that aligns with your personal taste and complements your wardrobe or your love for cats, as in my case. Users have praised the watch’s comfort, even during extended wear. Its ergonomic design ensures that it doesn’t become a burden on your wrist, making it suitable for all-day wear.

Beyond its fitness tracking capabilities, the Watch GT 4 offers other very useful features. These include heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and music playback. The heart rate monitoring feature has become essential with the stressful life we lead.

The Sp02 feature is also necessary after the Covid pandemic. This feature measures the amount of oxygen the body is receiving.

The sleep tracking mode on the watch is not always accurate. Reading in bed can be recorded as sleeping if no movement is taking place, especially when you become so engrossed in your book.

One of my favourite features is the gentle vibrating alarm that wakes one up. No loud, shocking noises to give you heart failure first thing in the morning. For the heavy sleepers, this might not work as well.

With a built-in speaker and microphone, you can conveniently take calls and respond to messages directly from your wrist. This feature enhances the watch’s functionality and makes it a valuable companion for everyday life.

The Huawei GT 4 comes in his and hers styles. Pricing starts at R 6,999.