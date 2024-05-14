Get on your (advanced) BAIC

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The BAIC B40 Plus, a compact 4X4 designed to tackle any adventure, adds an advanced touch of technology.

It handles city streets and off-road trails alike with a high-strength roll cage, strengthening joint structure, and integrated molding b-pillar.

Its intelligent four-wheel-drive system adapts to changing road conditions, providing optimal traction and stability in most situations. With high ground clearance and a durable suspension system, it navigates rough terrain off the beaten path.

The spacious cabin, designed with both driver and passengers in mind, offers an ergonomic design and premium finishes. It is equipped with advanced features and technologies, including a touchscreen infotainment system, and Bluetooth connectivity.