Liquid launches DDoS Secure

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Liquid Networks is offering a new service to protect African customers from Distributed Denial of Service attacks

A new security solution from Liquid Networks is designed to halt cyber attacks by scrubbing traffic and blocking known attackers or malicious traffic.

Liquid, a subsidiary of pan-African technology group Cassava Technologies, said its Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Secure offering is being offered to all potential Internet and IP transit clients, and provided to all existing customers in regions where Liquid has operations across Africa.

“Cyber Attacks are at an all-time high,” says Ahmad Mokhles, CEO of Liquid Networks. “Cyber security threats cost the African GDP almost a whopping US$4.1-billion in 2021. And, DDoS is on top of the cyber security attacks. The staggering cost to our GDP is proof enough that no business can afford to be without a layer of protection against them.

“While DDoS attacks have evolved over the years, our offering is equally sophisticated. With traffic scrubbed at one of our four scrubbing centres, customers can focus on their core business requirements while keeping them safe from DDoS attacks.”

While protecting clients’ networks and operations, DDoS Secure also gives them a line of sight of attempted attacks, through post-incident reports. With the recent launch of Liquid’s Next-Gen Cyber Security Fusion Centre, the organisation will be able to monitor all online activity live and deter an attack before it reaches the network.

“With this measure in place, there will be higher visibility of potential attacks, and we will be able to mitigate threats and proactively secure businesses automatically. In addition, we can now manage and protect our customers in real-time.”