Life is Strange: True Colours – Gameplay trailer revealed

Life is Strange: True Colors introduces players to Alex Chen, a new protagonist who will use her psychic power of empathy to solve a mystery that will make her question everyone and everything she’s come to know in the quaint small town of Haven Springs.



In March, the latest entry in the Life is Strange series was revealed: Life is Strange: True Colors, a small-town supernatural mystery.



Brought to life through full performance capture by rising talent Erika Mori, players will navigate Haven Springs as Alex Chen, a young woman who has long suppressed her ‘curse’: the psychic power of Empathy, a supernatural ability that allows her to experience, absorb and influence the strong emotions of others – which she sees as blazing, coloured auras.



When her brother dies, in a suspicious accident, Alex must at last embrace her volatile power to find the truth, and uncover the dark secrets buried by a small town. Alex Chen’s journey, power and future are all fully under the player’s control.



The presentation gave more insight into the visuals, gameplay, and narrative impact of Alex’s psychic power of Empathy, showing how she and the player will make choices and interact with the citizens of Haven Springs, both through the use of the power during exploration, and in memorable story-driven moments that present the player with complex decisions only they – using Alex’s power – can resolve.



The psychic power of Empathy affects every interaction and relationship Alex has in the game and is fully under the player’s control. Use it to reveal the secrets of Haven Springs, the hidden facets of Alex’s past, and the future of her journey to find a place to call home.



Gamers can pre-order Life is Strange: True Colors now. Full details on each version of the game can be found at lifeisstrange.com.

