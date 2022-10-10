LG expands TV OS

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The webOS Hub opens new customisation and convenience options for smart TV users

LG Electronics has expanded its smart TV platform business with its webOS Hub, an upgraded version of its operating system, webOS, for third-party partners. Delivering more customisation options to smart TV makers and more convenience and content to end-users, webOS Hubwill be available to an network of 200 partner brands, including Seiki, Eko, Stream System, Konka, Aiwa, and Hyundai. This represents a ten-fold increase in licensing of its webOS ecosystem in the past year.

LG technology partners like Dolby, Realtek, Gracenote and CEVA will support the platform, which has been certified by more than 160 broadcasters from around the globe. The webOS Hub makes it possible for brands to customise the user interface (UI) in a variety of ways, such as fine-tuning the Home screen by selecting the coloor scheme, applying a visual style consistent with their identity, or inserting a logo for visibility. By providing the capability to tailor webOS Hub, LG says, it is enabling smart TV manufacturers to differentiate their offerings while delivering a more expansive and enjoyable user experience.

Enhanced usability and personalisation features include a curated selection of content based on tastes and preferences, and information relevant to the content being played, such as actor bios and filming locations. It provides an improved viewing experience with Clear Voice PRO, which makes onscreen dialogue easier to hear. As with its predecessor, webOS Hub carries major content streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and LG’s free, premium content service, LG Channels. Joining these are new streaming services like Fubo TV, with popular cloud gaming services to be added as well.

It offers an array of cutting-edge features, such as advanced picture processing, variable refresh rate (VRR) support, and the Game Optimiser, which fine tunes picture and audio settings for different game genres. The first webOS Hub-powered OLED TVs from LG’s partner TV brands will be launching soon.