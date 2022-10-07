iRobot rolls out new Roombas

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The i5 and i5+ offer new features, including more powerful customisation of Smart Maps

The new Roomba i5 and i5+ robot vacuums from iRobot are now on sale in South Africa.

The robots offer new customisation and functionality, and new features, like Imprint Smart Mapping,

“The Roomba i5 and i5+ expand our lineup to offer not only exceptional intelligence, cleaning performance and value, but greater personalization and control delivered by iRobot’s home intelligence software,” says Stefan Bernard, GM of iRobot in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

iRobot provided the following features for the new Roomba devices:

Tell Roomba i5/i5+ to Clean the Rooms You Want: With Imprint Smart Mapping, customers can create customizable Smart Maps for their Roomba i5/i5+ robot vacuums, enabling them to send their robot to clean specific rooms via the iRobot Home app or through their preferred voice assistant. They can also now receive estimated cleaning times and create cleaning routines based on their preferred schedules, rooms and automations.

Empties on its own: Customers can forget about vacuuming for months at a time with the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal that allows the Roomba i5+ robot vacuum to empty itself into an AllergenLock bag that captures 99% of pollen and mould and holds up to 60 days of cleanings.

Navigates Purposefully and Logically: Roomba i5/i5+ robot vacuums navigate the home in neat rows, using state-of-the-art floor tracking sensors to vacuum hardwood and carpet. With Recharge and Resume, the Roomba i5/i5+ robot vacuum recharges and gets right back to where it left off to finish the job.

Cleaning efficiency – and Smarts: Experience a comprehensive clean with Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes and 10X the Power-Lifting Suction that pulls in dirt, debris, and pet hair from wherever it hides, along with an Edge-Sweeping Brush to take care of the details.

Your Robot Gets Smarter and Smarter: The Roomba i5 and i5+ benefits from iRobot’s latest home intelligence software, providing customers with thoughtful mapping, voice and app features. This includes Child & Pet Lock, Do Not Disturb and Room-Specific Cleaning Preferences. With automatic software updates, customers can also know that their Roomba i5/i5+ will continue to get smarter over time, taking on new features and functionality.

Works with Voice Assistants: Customers can start a cleaning job with just the sound of their voice with Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri integrations. There are approximately 600 supported Alexa and Google Assistant commands, and for Siri Integrations, users can set up custom phrases, and just say “Hey Siri, ask Roomba to clean everywhere.”

Better together: For the ultimate in robotic vacuuming and mopping, the iRobot Roomba i5/i5+ uses Imprint Link Technology to team up with the iRobot Braava jet m6 robot mop, automatically telling the Braava jet robot to start mopping the moment the Roomba i5/ i5+ finishes vacuuming.

Availability: The Roomba i5+ robot vacuum with Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal is available for purchase immediately in South Africa at R11,999 on www.irobot.co.za and at select retailers. The Roomba i5 robot vacuum can also be purchased without the Clean Base starting at R7,599 on www.irobot.co.za and at select retailers.