Photo courtesy QuickPic.

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The iCAUR V27 has arrived with plenty of attitude, electric power and the ability to venture beyond the tar, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

When I got behind the wheel of the iCaur V27, its sizeable proportions make quite a statement, but it is the combination of electric performance and off-road ability that makes this SUV worth a drive.

The V27 is iCAUR’s new flagship, a five-seater that has two electric motors with a petrol-powered range extender. It is essentially an electric vehicle that has its own electricity generator on board, meaning owners can enjoy electric driving without having to plan every long-distance journey around charging stops.

Big on looks and space

Measuring 5,045mm long, 1,976mm wide and 1,894mm high, the V27 is not exactly small. Its squared-off styling, upright stance and long bonnet give it a distinctly rugged appearance, while LED lighting and 21-inch alloy wheels add a modern touch.

Photo courtesy QuickPic.

Inside, the cabin offers seating for five, leather upholstery, a dual glass roof (a very unique approach) and ventilated, electrically adjustable front seats. The driver also gets a memory function. A 15.4-inch infotainment screen sits neatly in the centre, accompanied by an 8.88-inch digital instrument display.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 15-speaker sound system and a 50W wireless charging pad are standard. Four USB Type-C ports ensure passengers do not have to fight over charging facilities.

Electric power with a longer reach

The V27 AWD produces a combined 335kW and 505Nm from its front and rear electric motors.

Its 34.31kWh lithium iron phosphate battery provides a claimed electric-only range of 150km, while the 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine acts as a range extender. With a full battery and 60-litre fuel tank, the claimed combined range is 1,000km.

On the tar roads, the V27 showed lots of power while I found its off-road capabilities particularly appealing.

Photo courtesy QuickPic.

Charging options include 100kW DC fast charging, with a claimed 30% to 80% charge taking 13 minutes, and 6.6kW AC charging. Vehicle-to-load functionality also provides up to 6kW of external power, handy for camping equipment and other appliances.

Technology and safety

Safety equipment includes seven airbags, a 540-degree surround-view camera, automatic parking assistance and an extensive collection of driver assistance systems. These include adaptive cruise control, blind-spot detection, lane-keeping assistance and autonomous emergency braking.

The iCAUR V27 AWD wanders off where other SUVs keep to the urban routes.

* The V27 AWD is supported by an eight-year/200 000 km vehicle warranty, an eight-year/160 000 km battery warranty and a six-year/90 000 km service plan. Roadside assistance is included for eight years/200 000 km. Pricing for the iCaur V27 starts at R929,900.