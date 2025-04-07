‘BitCraft Online’ shapes land and community

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

In the MMORPG, players can terraform the world, survive harsh environments, and collaborate socially as part of a shared online experience.

In BitCraft Online, players can collaborate to build towns, survive in the wild, and shape their own progression over time. The massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) is set in Starfell, a procedurally generated ancient world defined by exploration, construction, and community.

The large-scale sandbox game, developed by Clockwork Labs, releases for PC via Steam on 29 May 2025.

Designed around creativity and cooperation, the game allows players to alter the landscape in meaningful ways. Players can carve through mountains, redirect rivers, or create vast structures. Its fully terraformable world supports persistent change driven by player decisions and interactions.

Photo courtesy Steam.

The game features an evolving PvE environment, where players can gather resources, craft tools, and fend off natural threats to survive and thrive. Combat, exploration, and crafting are central to progression, with a skill-based system that allows characters to specialise over time.

Social interaction is central to the experience, with BitCraft Online encouraging players to form communities, trade freely in a player-driven economy, gather around campfires, and care for pets as part of daily life. The game’s dynamic economy is entirely player-driven, allowing users to set their own prices, barter, and trade for strategic advantage.

Gameplay is presented via a point-and-click interface, and players can expect to explore diverse biomes and uncover ancient ruins, with the narrative shaped by collective player actions. Music for the game is composed by Austin Wintory and Rachel Hardy.