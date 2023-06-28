Lara Croft Collection leaps onto Nintendo Switch today

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The iconic Tomb Raider action hero makes her debut on the Switch in a double-pack collection.

Lara Croft makes her debut on Nintendo Switch in The Lara Croft Collection today, 29 June, in a double-pack collection from Feral Interactive and Crystal Dynamics.

The Lara Croft Collection comes locked and loaded with both Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris, with each game offering many hours of explosive arcade action.

One can play alone as Lara or team up with friends for up to four-player local co-op action. The Lara Croft Collection is packed with exhilarating run-and-gun combat against undead hordes and creatures of dark myth, and with fiendish puzzles and intricately designed Challenge Tombs to test players’ wits and reflexes.

The Lara Croft Collection is now available in the Nintendo eShop for $24.99 / £19.99 / €24,99.