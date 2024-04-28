Lamborghini Super SUV goes electric

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The two hearts of the new Urus SE SUV are its engines: one internal combustion, and one electric.

The Lamborghini Urus SE, the new plug-in hybrid version of the Super SUV, has two hearts, or engines, namely a thermal or combustion, and an electric engine. The hybrid plug-in was revealed by the Volkswagen Group ahead of its public debut at Auto China Beijing 2024.

“With the Urus we changed the paradigms of the SUV world, ushering in a new segment,” says Stephan Winkelmann, chairman and CEO of Lamborghini. “In just a few years, the Urus has become our brand’s bestseller, enabling Lamborghini to attract new customers and strengthen its position in the most important markets.

“With the Urus SE, we’ve taken another step towards the future in line with our Direzione Cor Tauri strategy, moving ahead with the electrification of the range and the path toward decarbonization that began with the introduction of the Revuelto super sports car in March 2023.”

The model is the fastest production car in its segment, setting a new benchmark in the Super SUV category. In its category, it offers greater torque and power at any rpm or driving condition. The system develops a total power output of 800 CV (588 kW) at 6000 rpm and a total torque of 950 Nm already available at 1750 rpm and up to 5750 rpm. This is due to its weight-to-power ratio: 3.13 kg/CV (compared to 3.3 in the Urus S). The Urus SE sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds (Urus S: 3.5) and from 0 to 200 km/h in 11.2 seconds (Urus S: 12.5), reaching a top speed of 312 km/h (Urus S: 305 km/h).

Key to the Urus SE’s exceptional performance is its innovative technical solutions, including an electric torque vectoring system, and electronic rear differential. The former precisely distributes rotational force between the wheels for better handling, while the latter optimises traction and stability during acceleration and cornering.