Wheels of the Week: Toughen up with Tucson

The first thing that struck me while test-driving the new Hyundai Tucson N Line diesel was its incredible power, and the sense that other vehicles kept out of the way. In potentially risky situations, there was a sense of confidence of being able to pull away easily.

In other words, it’s a great vehicle for toughening up in Johannesburg’s notoriously aggressive traffic.

The Tucson N Line is an impressive SUV that combines style and sportiness with practicality. Its 2.0-liter turbodiesel engine generates a solid 137 kW of power and 416 Nm of torque, ensuring strong acceleration and ample towing capability.

One feels the power especially when driving on the highways and navigating through rush hour traffic. The engine is fuel-efficient, averaging about 6.5 L/100 km for combined open-road and in-traffic driving.

One of the great things about the Tucson N Line diesel is that it comes in an all-wheel drive version. The all-wheel drive setup is particularly beneficial for those living in muddy or wet regions, providing added traction and confidence on the road. Driving through snow in Johannesburg during the 10 July 2023 freeze was a breeze.

From the outside, the Tucson N Line diesel flaunts a sporty look with its aggressive front bumper, side skirts, rear bumper, and 19-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the sporty theme continues with black leather and cloth upholstery, complemented by red accents and a sporty steering wheel. Comfort truly describes one of the features of the Tucson. Seats are firm and supportive, but not hard.

This SUV is well-equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, and a premium JBL sound system. Android Auto and Apple Car Play are wireless and have a seamless connection. Listening to my favourite music felt like I was in my home – the car is very spacious too.

The wireless charging has air vents, preventing the cell phone from overheating. Needless to say, the panoramic sunroof allows one to see the beautiful South African skies. Front seats have a cooling and heating feature, which is comforting in the ever-changing winter weather conditions.

Leg-room in the rear seats is more than sufficient for taller people. Two cell phone charge points are situated in the central console for backseat passengers. In case the backseat driver overheats from giving too many instructions, there is a rear air conditioner. The boot capacity is ample for a family of four.

To warm up the Tucson before driving takes two clicks on the remote. This means that, by the time you are ready to drive, the vehicle has warmed up and the temperature inside is preset, just adding to a comfortable drive.

While the Tucson N Line diesel has much to offer, there are a few downsides worth considering: The price tag is relatively high, and the diesel engine can be a bit noisy at higher revs.

The Hyundai Tucson N Line diesel is a fantastic option for those seeking a blend of style, sportiness, toughness and practicality in a SUV. Its powerful and efficient diesel engine, spacious interior, and impressive features make it an appealing choice.

Pricing for the Hyundai Tucson N Line diesel starts at R764,900.