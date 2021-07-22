Kyocera unveils two new A3 printers

Kyocera has unveiled two new A3 colour multifunctional printers (MFP): the TASKalfa 3554ci and TASKalfa 2554ci.

The MFPs feature AI functionality to allow users to intelligently scan and index hard copy documents, which can help speed up their digital transformation journey. The devices provide a solution that can drive productivity by helping companies work smarter to produce higher quality results in less time than ever before.

“These devices once again demonstrate Kyocera’s commitment to customer-centric innovation and they build on the already well-known Kyocera innovation and reliability, while also introducing new technology and features,” says Greg Griffith, hardware product manager, Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa.

The needs of our customers continue to change during this period of uncertainty, and we are on hand to deliver tremendous quality that addresses real business pains. With increased print and scan speeds, industry-leading security capabilities, and easy-to-use interfaces, we are extremely confident that these new TASKalfa devices will help our customers work more efficiently, while giving them the tools to create new value for their business.”

The TASKalfa 3554ci and TASKalfa 2554ci can deliver high-quality prints without the wait, featuring print speeds of 35 PPM and 25 PPM respectively, and scan speeds of up to 200 ipm. Moreover, with a scanner input capacity of 320 pages and Kyocera’s reputation of highly reliable products, these versatile MFPs are built to go the distance. All of this is made possible for users, thanks to a Uniform User Interface.

Hybrid working has opened workplaces up to new security risks, which have made the latest technology absolutely crucial to protect data. To this end, the new TASKalfa devices boast an improved ID card copy function while implementing continuous MFP security updates, thus ensuring that confidential documents receive the most up-to-date protection. This enhanced security features seven security attributes which include confidentiality, integrity, availability, authenticity, accountability, non-repudiation, reliability.

Kyocera’s latest AI technology enables users to emphasize or overwrite the handwritten parts of a document without changing the format or image when scanning. Users now have access to the AI-powered Super Resolution function which helps enhance the image quality of low-resolution photos and logo images.



With seamless scalability capacities, these devices are designed to grow alongside a business. As customer demand and market opportunities increase, so too do the capabilities of these new TASKalfa devices, allowing users to consistently deliver the best service to their customers.

“We are passionate about delivering a personalised experience for our customers when they are using our devices. These units feature improved scanning capabilities, with new document processors featuring high-speed dual scanning with the first true staple detection and ultrasonic sensor for multiple feed detection. Users are also given the flexibility and control to produce the exact output with the high quality they need. This is, quite simply, an invaluable asset for today’s enterprises,” says Griffith.

“With its holistic approach to document solutions based on a strong foundation of cutting-edge technology, industry expertise, and a strong customer focus, Kyocera is confident that the new releases will be highly valued by businesses at a time when the need for complete, robust solutions has never been greater.”