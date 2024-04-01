KnowBe4 brings AIDA to security culture

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The new artificial intelligence agents will help organisations strengthen their security culture and reduce human risk.

Security awareness training and simulated phishing platform KnowBe4 has unveiled Artificial Intelligence Defense Agents, or AIDA, to enable long term culture change and human risk reduction.

With the increasing threat of cybercriminals leveraging AI, KnowBe4 says, it is committed to utilising AI to enhance security measures and protect employees against social engineering.

Demonstrated at KnowBe4’s KB4-CON, AIDA represents a significant step forward in safeguarding users against the malicious use of AI by cybercriminals. AIDA enables organisations to automate the dynamic selection of security awareness training and testing to give users a more individualised learning experience based on their specific needs. KnowBe4 says preliminary testing has already demonstrated the effectiveness of AIDA, and as AI-enabled technologies become more integrated into KnowBe4’s operations, defences against all types of attacks are expected to improve.

KnowBe4 says it has long recognised the potential of AI in improving customers’ lives. The company has been utilising AI-enabled tools extensively, examining AI from both an attacker’s and a defender’s perspective. Rigorous testing, research, and simulations have been conducted to understand how AI can be employed to enhance social engineering attacks, as well as to develop strategies to counter AI-enabled attacks.

“At KnowBe4, we have been using AI for nearly six years and we are researching and enabling it in everything we do to ultimately help our customers to better protect their organisations,” said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO of KnowBe4. “By significantly expanding the capabilities of AIDA, we are redefining success for organisations through the power of AI. By using hyper-personalisation and engaging users with precisely tailored training and simulations, AIDA adapts in real-time to prepare employees to manage AI-driven social engineering attacks.”



* For more information visit: www.KnowBe4.com.