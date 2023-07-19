Meet ChatGPT’s evil twin

Image created by Microsoft Bing Image Creator, based on a prompt produced by Gadget.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

WormGPT has emerged as a generative AI cybercrime tool that enables criminals to write malware and create convincing phishing emails.

It did not take long for an “evil” version of ChatGPT to emerge. Reports have emerged of WormGPT, a new generative AI cybercrime tool, empowers cyber criminals to write malware and craft convincing phishing emails.

This is an alarming development in the cybersecurity threat landscape, says Anna Collard, SVP of content strategy at KnowBe4 AFRICA. “Cyber criminals have always been one of the first groups to reap the benefits of disruptive technology, resulting in the seemingly never-ending cat-and-mouse game of defenders trying to keep up with the criminals.”

Tools like WormGPT presents a widened opportunity to individuals with criminal intent but lacking technical ability. It means that cyber criminals can exploit the functionalities of ChatGPT, bypassing safety measures and ethical controls, and create more sophisticated and customised phishing attacks that can deceive even the most discerning individuals and organisations.

“As users, our best defense is to remain even more vigilant and unfortunately not trust anything at face value,” says Collard.. “A good tactic is to agree on safety code words to verify requests within our closest work, family and friendship circles to not be tricked by impersonation attacks.”

WormGPT represents a significant development in the world of cybersecurity, enabling cyber criminals to exploit AI tools that have become ubiquitous in everyday life for malicious purposes.