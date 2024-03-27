Westcon-Comstor launches insights tool

Image by Microsoft Bing Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Partner Insights provides a holistic view of transactional data, allowing partners to track trends and optimise their operations.

Westcon-Comstor, a global technology provider and specialist distributor, has announced the launch of a new insights tool that enables partners to put data at the heart of their growth strategy.

Partner Insights, which sits within the distributor’s PartnerCentral digital marketplace platform, allows partners to monitor key performance metrics and embed a data-driven approach to performance analysis.

By gaining a holistic and consolidated view of transactional data, partners can track trends by geography, end user, product type and more, giving actionable insights and enabling more effective resource allocation and planning.

Key use cases include the ability to monitor how hardware versus software and services spend with Westcon-Comstor is evolving over time. Partners can also compare growth and performance by vendor against industry benchmarks.

The launch of Partner Insights follows the publication of Westcon-Comstor Bridging the Gap research report earlier this month, which found that accessing the right data is the biggest challenge facing partners as they transition to recurring revenue models.

More than half of those surveyed (59%) strongly agreed that the future of distribution lies in the provision of data-led insights.

“We know from our research that many partners are wrestling with how to use the data they have at their fingertips to transform and grow their business, and our aim in launching Partner Insights is to help overcome these challenges,” said Louise Taute, Managing Director, Westcon-Comstor Southern Africa. “By providing a single source of truth for transactional data, we’re empowering partners to make more informed decisions, optimise their operations and compete effectively as they look to accelerate their journey to an everything-as-a-service (XaaS) future. We’re excited to be taking our data offering to the next level for our partners around the world.”

Partner Insights is available to all Westcon-Comstor partners across all geographies, regardless of size, and can be accessed through PartnerCentral.