Product of the Day
Klipsch earphones now available in SA
New Klipsch earphone equipment is now available in South Africa, thanks to the exclusive distributor, Homemation.
Klipsch uses the same advanced acoustic engineering in their earphones as they do in their floor standing speakers, resulting in performance and the embodiment of legendary Klipsch sound.
The earphones in this range are designed for the active person, as they provide comfort, a long-lasting battery, and excellent sound clarity.
Homemation provided the following information on features:
Klipsch T5 Sport
- Comfort Oval Ear Tips.
- Full Bass, Miniature Dynamic Drivers.
- 10-Hour Battery Life.
- The integrated microphone automatically enhances voice clarity and actively reduces environmental noise.
- Bluetooth 5 and multi-point pairing, so users can pair two devices at once.
- Advanced Three-Button Remote.
- Cable Management for Dual Wear – two options for wear — down and loose or tighten the cord for a secure, unobtrusive fit.
- Comply Comfort TS-100 Tips Included.
- Sweat / Water Resistant.
- Klipsch Connect App.
Klipsch T5 True Neckband Earphones
- Oval Ear Tips.
- Form Meets Function as crafted with high-quality materials such as hand-stitched edge-treated leather which are designed to age and not wear out.
- Full Bass Miniature Dynamic Drivers 15-Hour Battery Life.
- The integrated dual-microphones automatically enhances voice clarity and actively reduces environmental noise.
- Built-In Neck Vibration to notify you of incoming calls.
- Bluetooth 5 and multi-point pairing, so users can pair two devices at once.
- Advanced Three-Button Remote.
- Sweat / Water Resistant.
- Klipsch Connect App.
For more information about the devices, visit www.homemation.co.za
Product of the Day
Acer launches two new 4K monitors
Acer has launched two monitors for higher-end consumers who use their home computers for gaming and graphically-intensive work.
Acer has unveiled two new monitors, CB342CKC and CB282K, which form part of its high specification range of 4K monitors.
The monitors feature In-Plane Switching ZeroFrame technology, which removes the bezel to give seamless visuals. The sharp 4K UHD display is 16:9 up to 3840X2160 high resolution.
Vesa DisplayHDR creates deeper levels of black and white contrast, giving a greater immersion through realistic image recreation. Brighter scenes glimmer with detail, while in darker scenes, details typically hidden in the shadows are enhanced for greater overall luminance.
With Radeon FreeSync, a game’s frame rate is determined by the graphics card, not the fixed refresh rate of the monitor, which eliminates screen tearing and delivers very smooth gaming experiences. The Acer CB342CKC monitor also features 1ms Visual Response Boost (VRB), which results in a much clearer and less noticeable blur in fast-moving images.
The Acer CB342CKC monitor features a USB 3.1 Type-C port that can plug into smartphones, tablets or laptops. This provides the device that’s plugged in with data transfer and device charging capabilities, while it mirrors the display, with a single cable.
With a firm, stainless steel base, monitors can easily tilt, pivot and swivel to make height adjustments without a hassle. A quick-release design means the monitor can be separated from its stand so it can be VESA wall-mounted. Both Acer CB2 monitors also feature Acer Display Widget utility software. The split-screen feature is able to divide the screen into several regions. Users can quickly split the window with a hotkey or via the split-screen setting menu, making the workspace as clean as possible.
The Acer CB342CKC monitor will be available in EMEA in May starting at €549, while the CB282K monitor will be available in April starting at €399.
Product of the Day
Sophos launches AI-enhanced firewall
Cybersecurity provider Sophos has launched a firewall product that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to detect and reduce security risks associated with encrypted traffic.
Sophos has introduced a new architecture for the Sophos XG Firewall called “Xstream”, which traffic decryption capabilities for encrypted malware connections. XG Firewall now also features AI-enhanced threat analysis from SophosLabs and accelerated application performance.
Sophos says 23% of malware families uses encrypted communication for Command and Control (C2) or for installation of the malware. Three common present Trojans – Trickbot, IcedID, and Dridex – leverage TLS during the course of their attacks. Cybercriminals also use TLS to hide their exploits, payloads and stolen content and to avoid detection. In fact, 44% of prevalent information stealers use encryption to sneak hijacked data, including bank and financial account passwords and other sensitive credentials, out from under organisations’ noses.
“As SophosLabs’ research demonstrates, cybercriminals are boldly embracing encryption in an attempt to bypass security products,” says Dan Schiappa, chief product officer at Sophos.
“Unfortunately, most firewalls lack scalable TLS crypto capabilities and are unable to inspect encrypted traffic without causing applications to break or degrade network performance. With the new Xstream architecture in XG Firewall, Sophos is providing critical visibility into an enormous blind spot while eliminating frustrating latency and compatibility issues with full support for the latest TLS 1.3 standard. Sophos’ internal benchmark tests have clocked a two-fold performance boost in the new XG TLS inspection engine as compared to previous XG versions. This is a game-changer.”
Latency too often deters IT admins from using decryption, as seen in an independent Sophos survey of 3,100 IT managers in 12 countries. The survey white paper, The Achilles Heel of Next-Gen Firewalls, reports that while 82% of respondents agreed TLS inspection is necessary, only 3.5% of organisations are decrypting their traffic to properly inspect it.
Key new features of XG Firewall include:
- Inspection of TLS 1.3 to detect cloaked malware: New port-agnostic TLS engine doubles crypto operation performance over previous XG versions
- Optimised critical application performance: New FastPath policy controls accelerate performance of SD-WAN applications and traffic, including Voice over IP, SaaS, and others, to up to wire speed
- Adaptive traffic scanning: The newly enhanced Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) engine dynamically risk-assesses traffic streams and matches them to the appropriate threat scanning level, enhancing throughput by up to 33% across most network environments
- Threat analysis with SophosLabs intelligence: Provides network administrators with the SophosLabs AI-enhanced threat analysis needed to understand and adjust defences to protect against a constantly changing threat landscape
- Comprehensive cloud management and reporting in Sophos Central: Centralised management and reporting capabilities in Sophos Central provide customers with group firewall management and flexible cloud reporting across an entire estate without additional charge
- Integration with Sophos Managed Threat Response (MTR) service: Customers of XG Firewall who also subscribe to the Sophos MTR Advanced service will have deeper actionable intelligence to prevent, detect and respond to threats, as a result of the integration
Sophos XG Firewall is available in the cloud-based Sophos Central platform alongside Sophos’ portfolio of cybersecurity solutions. Sophos’ Synchronized Security approach empowers these solutions to work together for real-time information sharing and threat response.