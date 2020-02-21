Product of the Day
Acer launches two new 4K monitors
Acer has launched two monitors for higher-end consumers who use their home computers for gaming and graphically-intensive work.
Acer has unveiled two new monitors, CB342CKC and CB282K, which form part of its high specification range of 4K monitors.
The monitors feature In-Plane Switching ZeroFrame technology, which removes the bezel to give seamless visuals. The sharp 4K UHD display is 16:9 up to 3840X2160 high resolution.
Vesa DisplayHDR creates deeper levels of black and white contrast, giving a greater immersion through realistic image recreation. Brighter scenes glimmer with detail, while in darker scenes, details typically hidden in the shadows are enhanced for greater overall luminance.
With Radeon FreeSync, a game’s frame rate is determined by the graphics card, not the fixed refresh rate of the monitor, which eliminates screen tearing and delivers very smooth gaming experiences. The Acer CB342CKC monitor also features 1ms Visual Response Boost (VRB), which results in a much clearer and less noticeable blur in fast-moving images.
The Acer CB342CKC monitor features a USB 3.1 Type-C port that can plug into smartphones, tablets or laptops. This provides the device that’s plugged in with data transfer and device charging capabilities, while it mirrors the display, with a single cable.
With a firm, stainless steel base, monitors can easily tilt, pivot and swivel to make height adjustments without a hassle. A quick-release design means the monitor can be separated from its stand so it can be VESA wall-mounted. Both Acer CB2 monitors also feature Acer Display Widget utility software. The split-screen feature is able to divide the screen into several regions. Users can quickly split the window with a hotkey or via the split-screen setting menu, making the workspace as clean as possible.
The Acer CB342CKC monitor will be available in EMEA in May starting at €549, while the CB282K monitor will be available in April starting at €399.
Product of the Day
Sophos launches AI-enhanced firewall
Cybersecurity provider Sophos has launched a firewall product that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to detect and reduce security risks associated with encrypted traffic.
Sophos has introduced a new architecture for the Sophos XG Firewall called “Xstream”, which traffic decryption capabilities for encrypted malware connections. XG Firewall now also features AI-enhanced threat analysis from SophosLabs and accelerated application performance.
Sophos says 23% of malware families uses encrypted communication for Command and Control (C2) or for installation of the malware. Three common present Trojans – Trickbot, IcedID, and Dridex – leverage TLS during the course of their attacks. Cybercriminals also use TLS to hide their exploits, payloads and stolen content and to avoid detection. In fact, 44% of prevalent information stealers use encryption to sneak hijacked data, including bank and financial account passwords and other sensitive credentials, out from under organisations’ noses.
“As SophosLabs’ research demonstrates, cybercriminals are boldly embracing encryption in an attempt to bypass security products,” says Dan Schiappa, chief product officer at Sophos.
“Unfortunately, most firewalls lack scalable TLS crypto capabilities and are unable to inspect encrypted traffic without causing applications to break or degrade network performance. With the new Xstream architecture in XG Firewall, Sophos is providing critical visibility into an enormous blind spot while eliminating frustrating latency and compatibility issues with full support for the latest TLS 1.3 standard. Sophos’ internal benchmark tests have clocked a two-fold performance boost in the new XG TLS inspection engine as compared to previous XG versions. This is a game-changer.”
Latency too often deters IT admins from using decryption, as seen in an independent Sophos survey of 3,100 IT managers in 12 countries. The survey white paper, The Achilles Heel of Next-Gen Firewalls, reports that while 82% of respondents agreed TLS inspection is necessary, only 3.5% of organisations are decrypting their traffic to properly inspect it.
Key new features of XG Firewall include:
- Inspection of TLS 1.3 to detect cloaked malware: New port-agnostic TLS engine doubles crypto operation performance over previous XG versions
- Optimised critical application performance: New FastPath policy controls accelerate performance of SD-WAN applications and traffic, including Voice over IP, SaaS, and others, to up to wire speed
- Adaptive traffic scanning: The newly enhanced Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) engine dynamically risk-assesses traffic streams and matches them to the appropriate threat scanning level, enhancing throughput by up to 33% across most network environments
- Threat analysis with SophosLabs intelligence: Provides network administrators with the SophosLabs AI-enhanced threat analysis needed to understand and adjust defences to protect against a constantly changing threat landscape
- Comprehensive cloud management and reporting in Sophos Central: Centralised management and reporting capabilities in Sophos Central provide customers with group firewall management and flexible cloud reporting across an entire estate without additional charge
- Integration with Sophos Managed Threat Response (MTR) service: Customers of XG Firewall who also subscribe to the Sophos MTR Advanced service will have deeper actionable intelligence to prevent, detect and respond to threats, as a result of the integration
Sophos XG Firewall is available in the cloud-based Sophos Central platform alongside Sophos’ portfolio of cybersecurity solutions. Sophos’ Synchronized Security approach empowers these solutions to work together for real-time information sharing and threat response.
Product of the Day
Veeam releases next generation of data backup
Veeam’s Availability Suite V10 features more than 150 new features and enhancements – including modern NAS support, Multi-VM Instant Recovery, and heightened ransomware protection.
Veeam Software, a leader in backup solutions that deliver cloud data management, has announced the general availability of Veeam Availability Suite v10, ushering in the next generation of data protection capabilities that increase data availability, portability, and extensibility.
First introduced in 2008 as Veeam Backup & Replication, Veeam’s flagship backup solution – Veeam Availability Suite – now delivers modern file data protection for Networked Attached Storage (NAS), Multi-VM Instant Recovery to automate disaster recovery (DR) and greatly enhanced ransomware protection.
With greater platform extensibility, data mining through APIs, and more than 150 major enhancements, Veeam says it has launched the industry’s most robust solution for complete data management and protection for hybrid-cloud environments.
As organisations adopt hybrid cloud strategies to fuel rapid digital transformation, data is becoming critical to business success. With this laser focus on data innovation to drive business acceleration, new challenges have emerged in ensuring all data is agile, available, and connected.
According to the 2019 Veeam Cloud Data Management Report, 73% of organisations are failing to meet users’ demands for uninterrupted access to applications and data; many companies are now looking to embrace cloud data management to better meet protection needs and leverage the power of their data.
“v10 is the biggest release in the history of Veeam, and the enhancements we’ve made take data protection to the next level, creating the simplest, most flexible, and most reliable solution for hybrid-cloud environments,” said Danny Allan, chief technology officer at Veeam. “As the market leader in Cloud Data Management, we have made it a priority to focus on innovative, best-in-class solutions and align our products with customers’ needs. Veeam Availability Suite v10 stays true to these ideals, helping businesses of all sizes ensure that their data is always available, portable, and protected across any cloud or platform, so they can intelligently use that data to accelerate their business success now, as well as plan for future needs.”
Veeam Availability Suite v10 protects modern workloads at scale with broader backup capabilities, achieves increased security via immutable backups with S3 Object Lock, and enabled deeper ecosystem API integration options, enabling organisations to save time, reduce costs and exceed recovery objectives.
“Cloud-based data protection is a growing need for many of the organisations I speak with, both large and small, which are all in various stages of cloud adoption,” said Henry Baltazar, research vice president at 451 Research. “Solutions like Veeam’s latest v10 release provide organizations with the scalability needed for today and tomorrow’s workloads, with new cloud data management capabilities which include faster, automated copies to object storage and the use of S3 Object Lock to ensure that data is protected against threats such as ransomware, insider threats and malicious admins.”
The following information on feature updates was provided by Veeam:
- Modernise and simplify the protection of large file shares and file servers with powerful NAS backup.
- Keep business running with the next-generation Instant Recovery engine, and Multi-VM Instant Recovery for disaster recovery from massive data centre outages.
- Simplify off-site backup and get 100% bulletproof protection from ransomware and insider threats with enhanced S3 object storage integration and immutable backups.
- Reuse backup data to find new insights and put backups to work with greater platform extensibility and simplified third-party data analysis software integration with the Veeam Data Integration API.
- Broader platform and ecosystem support including new, advanced capabilities for Linux, HPE Primera and HPE StoreOnce, Nutanix AHV, PostgreSQL, MySQL, among others.
“HPE is redefining storage for our customers and we need partners who understand the journey toward digital transformation depends on data and intelligence,” said Jim Jackson, chief marketing officer at Hewlett Packard Enterprise. “With Veeam, we ensure the critical data needed to accelerate business is safe and readily available to customers at all times. We are thrilled that Veeam now supports HPE Primera and offers enhancements for HPE StoreOnce so customers’ data is always available, recoverable and protected.”
This latest release continues Veeam’s support for Microsoft Cloud services including integration with Veeam Availability Suite, Veeam Backup for Office 365 and Veeam Backup for Azure.
Veeam Availability Suite v10 is now available. For pricing information and how to buy Veeam products, visit https://www.veeam.com/backup-solution-pricing.html.