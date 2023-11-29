‘Die Onderasie’ quarrels its way onto Showmax

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The dark comedy ‘Die Onderonsie’ (‘The Quarrel’) premieres on Friday on Showmax.

When five ex-bandmates come together for their annual reunion in Die Onderasie, a dead body stirs up suspicion and violence among the friends. With tjommies like these, who needs enemies?

Die Onderonsie (The Quarrel, if you are watching with its English subtitles), is thedebut feature film from multi-award winner Philip Nolte (2023 SAFTA winner Sex in Afrikaans, Silwerskerm award winner Vossie Vergas Homself).

The dark comedy co-stars SAFTA nominee Simoné Pretorius (Hotel), Binnelanders stars Pietie Beyers and Lindsey Cele, and Getroud Met Rugby stars Adrian Steyn and former Mister World South Africa Sean van Noordwyk. 2023 Royalty Soapie Awards nominee Tsholofelo Matshaba (Kedibone in The River) features as Detective Mahlangu and David James (Colonel Koobus Venter in District 9) as Thys.

Die Onderonsie is written by rising star Morné Strydom, who also wrote and directed the wonderfully quirky short film Twintig Tone in ‘n Hangkas, which earned Pietie a Best Actor nomination at last year’s Silwerskerm Awards, among other accolades.

Die Onderonsie is produced by multi-award winners Red Pepper, the production company behind Black Reel nominee Vaya, Africa Movie Academy Awards winner Tell Me Sweet Something, and SAFTA winners Faan Se Trein and Hard To Get.

“I really think there’s some wild entertainment for everybody: some comedy, some thrilling moments, and a diverse cast,” says Beyers. “And the movie has subtitles in English. So Die Onderonsie is really not only a movie for Afrikaans people, just because it has an Afrikaans name.”

Die Onderonsie premieres on Friday, 1 December, on Showmax.