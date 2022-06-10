Jurassic World – Out now in cinemas

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, dinosaurs now live – and hunt – alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures in a new Era.

The film stars Chris Pratt, Sam Neill, Mamoudou Athie, and Jeff Goldblum. It was directed by Colin Trevorrow.

Book to watch the movie at Ster-Kinekor here.