African drama-thriller Collision debuts on Netflix

Brace yourself for a journey of epic proportions as Collision, Netflix’s newest African drama-thriller film, is available to stream now.

Set in the dark, dingy underworld of Johannesburg, Collision cleverly tells the tale of South Africa’s post-apartheid socio-political climate, showcasing the impact freedom has on the nation and her citizens in a gripping way. The film, directed by Fabien Martorell, follows different civilians as they navigate through different challenges, with their multi-faceted lives colliding in an unexpected turn of events.

The stellar cast includes South African favourites, Vuyo Dabula, Langley Kirkwood and Tessa Jubber, as Bra Sol, Johan Greser and Diana Greser respectively, whose lives interlink in a fated twist of events. Playing Thando, Cecil and Nicki are Mpho Sebeng, Siphesihle Vazi and Zoey Sneedon, who have their own plans in place before things go haywire. Samke Makhoba and Pheello Kheto also star as a father-daughter duo who want the best for their futures, while Thamsanqa Booi plays Adze, a kind shop owner.

Stream Collision on Netflix here.