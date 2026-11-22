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V-Max, an advanced fuel range, uses additives to improve efficiency and protect engine components, writes GEORGE ROBERTS, Engen CEO and Vivo Energy EVP.

Engen, South Africa’s largest fuel and convenience company, has introduced an advanced new premium fuel brand called Engen V-Max, developed to help get more from every litre, every journey, and every day.

Available from participating Engen service stations and through applicable commercial supply channels, V-Max brings Engen’s premium petrol and diesel offerings together under a single brand designed for a wide range of modern and older engine technologies.

The launch responds to the evolving needs of today’s motorists and businesses, who are looking for greater efficiency, enhanced engine performance and improved value from each litre of fuel. Formulated with advanced additive technology, Engen V-Max is designed to improve fuel economy, remove and control deposits, and protect critical engine components, helping vehicles perform at their best for longer. In standard industry testing against base fuel, Engen V-Max delivered up to 25 kilometres more per tank and up to 100% cleanup of deposits from tested engine parts.

Engen is committed to continuously investing in innovation to ensure our fuels deliver meaningful benefits for our customers. V-Max is our next-generation premium fuel offering, developed to provide enhanced economy as well as cleaning and protection benefits. By bringing our premium petrol and diesel fuels together under one brand, we are also making it easier for customers to choose a fuel that helps them maximise every journey and ultimately maximise their day.

The introduction of V-Max marks an exciting new chapter in Engen’s fuel innovation journey. Designed to help vehicles travel further, stay cleaner, and perform better, V-Max delivers tangible benefits for everyday motorists, professional drivers, and commercial fleets alike.

With V-Max, Engen is empowering customers to get more from every tank, every trip, and every opportunity, because when your vehicle performs at its best, you can truly maximise your day.

More kilometres. More protection. More Value. Maximise your day with Engen V-Max.