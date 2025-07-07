Electric air taxi era begins in Dubai

Photo courtesy Joby Aviation.

A successful Joby test flights mark the start of commercial rollout in the UAE, with passenger service expected by 2026.

Joby Aviation’s electric air taxi has successfully completed a series of piloted, vertical-takeoff-and-landing wingborne flights in Dubai. This marks the start of its commercial market readiness efforts in the region.

A first in the electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) sector, these efforts will further develop Joby’s readiness in anticipation of carrying its first passengers in 2026. This is a significant step in Joby’s three-pronged commercialisation strategy: direct operations, aircraft sales, and regional partnerships.

“The United Arab Emirates is a launchpad for a global revolution in how we move,” says JoeBen Bevirt, founder and CEO of Joby. “In addition to building a performant aircraft, we’ve also been maturing our program for anticipated passenger service with global operational capabilities and scalable, durable manufacturing.

“Our flights and operational footprint in Dubai are a monumental step toward weaving air taxi services into the fabric of daily life worldwide. With our visionary partners, we’re igniting a future where quiet, clean flight is the new normal, and we’re demonstrating the leadership of American innovation on the global stage.”

Joby is collaborating with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), and the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA). Building on the 2024 agreement with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, which granted Joby exclusive rights to operate air taxis in the city for six years, the initiative marks a step in the development of advanced air mobility in the UAE.

Mattar Al Tayer, Dubai RTA director general and chairman of the board of executive directors, says: “The launch of the air taxi’s trial operation reflects UAE leadership’s vision to advance sustainable and innovative mobility across all public and shared transport modes. It underscores Dubai’s commitment to keeping pace with rapid global transformations and developing future-ready solutions to emerging mobility challenges.

“The air taxi will introduce a new premium service for residents and visitors seeking smooth, fast, and safe travel to key destinations across the city. The service will also strengthen integration with public transport systems and individual mobility options such as e-scooters and bicycles, enabling seamless multimodal travel and enhanced connectivity across Dubai, ensuring a smooth and convenient experience for all passengers.”

Joby aims to launch its commercial service at Dubai International Airport (DXB), Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, and Dubai Downtown, with vertiport construction already underway. The trip from DXB to Palm Jumeirah is expected to take 12 minutes, significantly cutting down the typical 45-minute journey by car.

Joby’s aircraft is designed to transport a pilot and up to four passengers at speeds of up to 320km/h, with minimal noise and zero operating emissions. Joby says it offers faster, quieter, and more convenient air travel for short commutes, quick trips and seamless mobility across the region.

The start of commercial market readiness work in Dubai builds on nearly two years of hot weather trials at Edwards Air Force Base in the United States and demonstrates new levels of operational capacity, scaling the capabilities of logistics and Joby team members.

Joby has 15 years of engineering experience, more than 40,000 miles of flight testing, successful piloted transition flights, and proven multi-aircraft operations. The company is progressing toward its goal of making clean, quiet, and fast air travel widely accessible.