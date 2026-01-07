CES 2026: Coolfly debuts personal VTOL craft

Photo supplied.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

The latest electric vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft targets short-range, low-altitude travel and can be operated without a pilot’s license.

The second generation of aviation startup Coolfly’s personal electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft was showcased at CES 2026 in Las Vegas this week.

The vehicle weighs 110kg (242lb), has a top speed of 100km/h, and supports a single-occupant payload of 110kg. Coolfly says the zero-emission aircraft is meticulously engineered to comply with regulatory standards (such as FAA Part 103), meaning users can embark on their flight journeys without a pilot’s license.

The standing and seated eVTOLs feature the following technologies:

AI gravity-sensing flight control: The system aims to enable intuitive “human-machine-as-one” posture-based manoeuvring.

AI+ intelligent path planning: The technology includes autonomous obstacle avoidance and optimised route generation.

Extreme safety architecture: The machines are equipped with dual-redundant IMU systems and a safety-focused enclosed propfan propulsion system.

Lightweight benchmarking: The product uses aerospace-grade ultralight materials paired with EV fast-charging technology.

With the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) finalising the Modernisation of Special Airworthiness Certification (MOSAIC) regulations, Coolfly says the low-altitude economy is entering a period of explosive growth. Coolfly is targeting the 0-30 meter low-altitude market with what the company calls a commercial ultralight aircraft.

“We are not just manufacturing aircraft; we are architecting a new way of life,” says Coolfly CEO. “Our rapid rise is rooted in an unwavering commitment to safety and reliability. Under the tailwinds of favourable global policies, we aim to make personal flying vehicles as ubiquitous as bicycles – affordable and accessible to consumers worldwide.”

While industry peers like Joby or Archer focus on long-distance intercity commuting, Coofly says it specialises in Urban city commuting, low-altitude multi-modal transport, aerial tourism, emergency response, security patrol, and racing entertainment.

According to the company, the eVTOL has flexible takeoff/landing requirements and low maintenance costs which make it a highly competitive addition to the advanced air mobility (AAM) ecosystem.